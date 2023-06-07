Ariana Madix Slams Raquel Leviss During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Part 3: ‘Go F*** Yourself’

The highly-anticipated Vanderpump Rules part three reunion episode of Season 10 premieres on Jun. 7, and Ariana Madix, 37, did not hold back! When recalling the scene when Raquel Leviss, 28, spoke with Ariana about her troubled intimacy with her now ex, Tom Sandoval, the 37-year-old slammed her co-star for giving her advice when she had already slept with Tom behind her back. “The answer was yes, and you had already f***** him at that point, so shut the f*** up,” Tom’s ex yelled. “Go f*** yourself with a f****** cheese grater. F***you. You f****** suck. You’re disgusting, and I wish nothing but the worst f****** s*** that could ever happen to a person on you!”

Bravo exec, Andy Cohen, 55, asked Raquel how it felt to watch that scene just moments before the Something About Her founder clapped back. “Oh god it was so hard for me to watch,” the 28-year-old sighed. As many know, Tom and Ariana were together for nearly a decade before their split three months ago. When their breakup made headlines, it was revealed that the 39-year-old had cheated on Ariana with Raquel.

Earlier in the reunion episode, series star Lala Kent, was quick to tell Raquel she was “screwing people over,” after Raquel discussed her “super selfish” actions. When Raquel called herself “selfish,” Ariana was set off. “Selfish does not f****** cover it, b****,” the blonde beauty exclaimed. “Diabolical, demented, disgusting, subhuman. Start getting a better vocabulary to describe your f****** actions because selfish does not f****** cover it.” After the Fancy Af Cocktails co-author completed her list of adjectives for Raquel’s actions, the latter defended herself. “I feel like my actions are human,” Raquel said while she nodded. Katie Maloney chimed in and said what Raquel did was “not human behavior,” while Andy called it “Diabolical.”

During the playback of the scene filmed at the start of Tom and Raquel’s affair, the brunette TV personality asked Ariana if she was still “sexually” attracted to Tom. “Oh my god I think he’s so f****** hot!”, Ariana told her at the time. Raquel responded by telling her ex-friend that she should “want to have sex” in her relationship. RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump, 62, who also stars on VPR, told Andy that she had “never seen anything” like that scenario.

One day prior to filming part three of the reunion, Raquel sat down one-on-one with the The Daddy Diaries author to talk about the timeline of her affair with Tom. “At that point, we slept together once,” she told Andy. “And he was very transparent with me in what was happening in their relationship.” The 55-year-old then asked Raquel if she “encouraged” Tom to break up with Ariana. “I encouraged him to reflect and see if he was really happy,” she continued. “As a friend, first and foremost, I wanted him to be in a situation that made him truly happy.” Finally, Tom’s former fling told Andy that she was looking out for Ariana’s ex. “I genuinely was coming from a place of, ‘Do you want to be in this relationship?’”, she said, before Ariana shouted out her that his answer was “yes.” Part three of the reunion premieres on Jun. 7 at 9 PM ET.