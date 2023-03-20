Kristina Kelly Gives Birth: ‘VPR’ Star Welcomes 1st Child With Max Ville

As the Vanderpump Rules cast continues to navigate the fallout of the “Scandoval,” one cast member is busy focusing on her real-life family that just got a little bigger! Kristina Kelly gave birth to her first child, a son named River, with her boyfriend Max Ville, after she hid her pregnancy during the filming of Season 10. Kristina announced her baby boy’s arrival via Instagram on March 19, with an adorable photo of the newborn. “You’re more than I could have ever dreamed of, welcome to the world River 🤍,” the reality star wrote.

So many of Kristina’s VPR cast members congratulated her on becoming a mom. Her pal Stassi Schroeder wrote in the comments section, “The most perfect little angel boy I have ever seen and I’m not being dramatic.” Scheana Shay told Kristina, “He’s perfect!!!!!,” while Katie Maloney commented a series of heart-eyes emojis. Even former cast member Brittany Cartwright congratulated Kristina on her new bundle of joy.

Kristina announced that she was pregnant back in October 2022, after filming for VPR Season 10 wrapped. She shared a photo of herself debuting her baby bump on the beach, and revealed that she’s “been keeping a big secret” in her caption. Kristina showed off her growing baby bump again in February 2023, when she attended the VPR Season 10 premiere in LA. At the event, Kristina spoke to the press about how she kept her pregnancy a secret during filming.

“Somehow I got away with it!” Kristina told US Weekly. “Lala [Kent] and Katie were definitely like, ‘Why can’t you drink?’ So I just said I was on some sort of antibiotic. Yeah, thank God they weren’t like, ‘Let me see the bottle,’ or, like, ask more questions. I think they were just so wrapped up in things they had going on that they didn’t really want to know the details,” she added.

Kristina appeared on Vanderpump Rules during the early seasons but left the show after season 7. But Kristina’s back for the new season to support Katie in the wake of her divorce from Tom Schwartz. Kristina went on the girls trip to Lake Havasu where there was major drama involving Raquel Leviss, who is at the center of the “Scandoval” that’s been dominating Bravo headlines.