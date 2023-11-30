‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Rachel Leviss Announces New iHeart Radio Podcast ‘Rachel Goes Rogue’

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Raquel, who? Rachel Leviss announced that her new podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” will be coming out in January 2024 following her departure from Vanderpump Rules. The former Bravolebrity, 29, teased fans that they’d have a chance to hear her “side of the story,” seemingly referring to “Scandoval.”

“I’m Rachel Leviss,” she says in the promo. “This might not be the return you’re expecting, but this coming January, you’ll hear my side of the story, and you may just be surprised what you find out.”

The podcast’s description informs viewers, “You’ve seen the story and read the articles. You may think you know me. But you don’t know anything yet. For the first time, I’m ready to tell you the real story. I’ve stayed quiet long enough, it’s time to come clean. On my own terms. This is MY story. I’m going to tell you what’s true, what’s false and the secrets I’ve been waiting to reveal. Yes, I’ve made mistakes. But what you think you know isn’t reality. It’s time to see ‘REALITY’ through a different lens. And you might just be surprised by what you learn. I’ve stayed quiet for too long, but now … Rachel Goes Rogue.”

The former VPR star became the subject of controversy earlier this year after her affair with former co-star Tom Sandoval was discovered by his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Ariana, 38, and Tom, 40, dated for nine years, and he and Rachel began their affair over the summer of 2022. In March, Ariana found a screen-recorded video of Rachel on Tom’s phone, prompting them to come clean about their relationship.

After Tom and Ariana broke up, the former couple and Rachel reunited with their co-stars during the three-part VPR season 10 reunion special, where Ariana grilled Rachel for her actions.

Shortly after the third part of the reunion aired this past May, Bravo noted that Rachel “turned off her phone and was not seen or heard from for weeks.” It was then revealed that she had checked herself into a mental health rehabilitation facility over the summer. By August, multiple outlets confirmed that Rachel was not returning for season 11 of VPR.

Since her departure from the show, the former pageant queen has turned off comments on her Instagram account after countless people bullied her online for her affair with Tom. However, in September, Rachel made it perfectly clear how she feels about Tom now that their relationship is over. The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman commented a public “Happy birthday” message on Instagram for Rachel, which apparently led her to block him. Rachel promptly shared a screenshot of Tom’s blocked account to her Stories along with a GIF that read, “OK bye!”