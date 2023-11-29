Tom Schwartz Wishes He Was on ‘Better Terms’ With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix After Cheating Scandal

Image Credit: Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock, Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Eight months after Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal, his buddy, Tom Schwartz, 41, revealed where he stands with their co-stars Ariana Madix, 38, and Rachel Leviss, 29. The Vanderpump Rules star appeared on Watch What Happens Live and told Andy Cohen that he wishes things were “better” with Ariana. “I wish we were on better terms. I’m always happy to see her,” Tom said. “I don’t think she’s super stoked to see me.”

Earlier, the 41-year-old praised Ariana for her recent moves on Dancing with the Stars. “First of all, did you see her cha-cha to Britney Spears?” he gushed. “I feel like she’s solidified herself as, like, a pop culture icon.” Soon after he made the comment about the blonde beauty in the dancing competition, the crowd responded with applause for Ariana.

Later, Andy made sure to check in with Tom regarding his communication with Rachel (Raquel) following the cheating drama. He confirmed that he has not spoken to Rachel since she “moved from” Los Angeles, but continues to wish her the best. “But I wish her well,” he told the Bravo executive. As many recall, Tom Sandoval and Rachel made headlines in March after news broke that she had an affair with him amid his relationship with Ariana.

Soon after a clip of the WWHL moment was released on social media, many fans of the show took to the comments to react. “All these men wishing Raquel well after they destroyed her doesn’t sit right with me,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I actually feel a ‘little’ sympathy for her cuz [sic] she will always be remembered as a woman who blew up her life for a man who made her believe they had a future. Not uncommon in real life but cuz [sic] they were on TV she is now infamous not famous.”

Most recently, Schwartz caught up with HollywoodLife on November 28 and shared that Ariana has “nothing” to “worry about” this season. “People love her!” he said. “She’s solidified herself as a fan-favorite… she has nothing to worry about.” He also doubled-down and said that he hasn’t spoken to Rachel in “ages.”