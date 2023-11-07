Ariana Madix Recreates Britney Spears’ Iconic ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ Costume for Music Video Night on ‘DWTS’

Image Credit: ABC

Britney Spears is that you?! Ariana Madix channeled her inner Britney for Music Video Night on Dancing with the Stars. The reality star dressed up in a ballroom version of Britney’s “I’m a Slave 4 U” costume for her latest performance with Pasha Pashkov.

Ariana rocked a pink sequined crop top and a green fringe skirt. She fully embraced Britney’s music video look with a dark smokey eye and messy hair. In her 2001 music video, Britney stunned in a hot pink bralet and low-rise metallic pants.

Ariana and Pasha sizzled in the ballroom as they danced a cha cha routine to the 2001 hit. Ariana danced alongside female pros during the routine in a moment that was very reminiscent of Britney’s music video. Carrie Ann Inaba said that “everything” about Ariana’s performance was spot on. Guest judge Paula Abdul called the performance a “dazzling mix of finesse and fury.” Ariana and Pasha earned a 37 out of 40 from the judges, the highest score of the night.

The DWTS couple also teamed up with other pairs for a team dance. Ariana and the rest of Team 4 Everybody earned a 37 out of 40 for their routine to “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by the Backstreet Boys.

Ahead of Music Video Night, Ariana wrote on Instagram that it was a “dream to channel my forever icon @britneyspears.” She added, “We are both so grateful for each week you keep us here and we get to perform.”

In the days leading up to the latest episode, Ariana was having to balance rehearsals and BravoCon. The Vanderpump Rules star was on site in Las Vegas for the 2023 Bravo convention. She even took part in a panel alongside ex Tom Sandoval.

Ariana and Pasha were the first DWTS couple declared safe on Music Video Night. They’ll be honoring the late Whitney Houston during the November 14 episode. If Ariana and Pasha survive Whitney Houston Night, then they’ll be taking part in the show’s A Celebration of Taylor Swift. Dancing with the Stars season 32 airs Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.