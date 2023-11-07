‘DWTS’ Recap: Music Video Night Ends With a Jaw-Dropping Elimination

Image Credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars is bringing throwback vibes with Music Video Night. The great Paula Abdul serves as a guest judge during the November 7 episode. The remaining couples will each dance with their partners before being split into two groups for the team dances.

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong kick off Music Video Night with a sexy salsa to Shakira’s “Wherever, Whenever.” Derek Hough tells Lele that she “nailed” the Shakira part of the dance, but he advises her to be a little smoother with the entrance and exits to the lifts and tricks. Paula calls the performance “wickedly seductive” but agrees with Derek about Lele being lighter on her feet. Carrie Ann Inaba stands up and declares this is the dance she’s been waiting to see from Lele all season long. Lele and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 8; Paula = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total Score = 33 out of 40.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov wow with their sizzling cha cha to the Britney Spears classic “I’m a Slave 4 U.” Paula calls the performance a “dazzling mix of finesse and fury.” Bruno Tonioli appreciates all the content Pasha included in the routine. Carrie Ann raves that “everything” about the performance was spot on. Derek points out that it’s risky to dance next to the other pros but says Ariana did a “fantastic” job. Ariana and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; Paula = 10; and Bruno = 9. Total Score = 37 out of 40.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold tackle a jazz performance to “It’s Gonna Be Me” by NSYNC. Harry stumbles at certain parts. Bruno says “the sync wasn’t always on.” Carrie Ann is tough on Harry as well. Derek adds that the “performance was a lot of fun,” but he wants to see “connective tissue between the steps.” Paula tells Harry that she loves his “earnestness” and his “spirit” week after week. Harry and Rylee’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 6; Paula = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total Score = 24 out of 40.

Ahead of Music Video Night, Daniella Karagach sprained her ankle. Koko Iwasaki steps in to help Jason Mraz practice. Jason and Daniella dazzle with their jazz to “Take On Me” by a-ha. Carrie Ann points out the routine’s “toned down version of jazz” and admits she was “underwhelmed” by the performance. Derek agrees with Carrie Ann and says it felt like an “earlier season type of dance.” However, he says that Jason has “what it takes to go extremely far” in the competition. Paula raves that Jason gave a “relentless performance.” Jason and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; Paula = 10; and Bruno = 9. Total Score = 35 out of 40. His first 10 of the season!

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber team up for an amazing quickstep to Christina Aguilera’s “Candyman.” Derek stands up and applauds Alyson’s performance. He says this is Alyson’s “best dance” yet. Paula tells Alyson that she couldn’t keep her “eyes off” her.”That was by far your best dance,” Carrie Ann says. Alyson and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; Paula = 9; and Bruno = 8. Total Score = 33 out of 40.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy bring the fun with their jazz to “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani. Paula calls Xochitl and Val’s partnership one of the most “provocative and surprising” of the season. Bruno gushes that Xochitl is “so charismatic,” but he does point out that he noticed the mistake with the hat. Carrie Ann says she noticed it as well, but she loves how Xochitl owned it and went with it. Derek calls the performance “brilliant,” but he notes “a little disconnect” this week. Xochitl and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 8; Paula = 9; and Bruno = 8. Total Score = 34 out of 40.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev bring the sass with their jazz to “All For You” by Janet Jackson. Carrie Ann acknowledges that Charity is a great dancer but admits that she “didn’t believe it all the time.” Derek agrees with Carrie Ann. Charity “hit everything so beautifully,” but he wants to see a “little bit more energy” from her. Paula tells Charity that if she steps into her “power” more she’ll be a frontrunner. Charity and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Derek = 8; Paula = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total Score = 32 out of 40.

The final paired performance of the night comes from Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd. They dance a quickstep to “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John. Derek notices a few stumbles, but he loves watching Barry week after week. Paula calls Barry a “joy and delight” to watch. Bruno points out that there were a “few mistakes,” but Barry’s “performances are always there for us to enjoy.” Barry and Peta’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; Paula = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total Score = 28 out of 40.

Since Ariana and Pasha have the highest score of the night, they do not have to compete in next week’s dance-off. Bonus points will also be added to their scores next week if they survive elimination.

Team Young’n Style is the first of the team dances. Harry and Rylee, Lele and Brandon, Xochitl and Val, and Charity and Artem dance to “Gangnam Style” by PSY. Derek jumps down from his seat to hug Harry. He’s realized that Harry isn’t a soloist, he’s a team player. Paula says this was Harry’s “best performance.” Bruno declares it a “miracle” that Harry can move! Team Young’n Style’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Derek = 10; Paula = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40. The first perfect score of the season!

Team 4 Everybody consists of Alyson and Sasha, Jason and Daniella, Ariana and Pasha, and Barry and Peta. They dance to “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by the Backstreet Boys for their team dance. Carrie Ann declares Alyson the MVP of the dance. Derek notes that there were points in the dance where Team 4 Everybody was “much cleaner” than the other team. Team 4 Everybody’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Derek = 9; Paula = 10; and Bruno = 9. Total Score = 37 out of 40.

The final three couples left standing before the elimination are Charity and Artem, Barry and Peta, and Lele and Brandon. The couple going home this week is… Lele and Brandon.