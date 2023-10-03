Jason Mraz’s Dating History: His Past Loves, His Sexual Identity & More to Know

Image Credit: ABC

Jason Mraz was one of the biggest surprises of the Dancing With the Stars season 32 premiere. The “I’m Yours” singer, 46, proved he’s already a frontrunner after his first performance with dance partner Daniella Karagach. The pair earned a 21 out of 30 just in the first week. Jason was voted into the second week and will dance a rumba.

But what about Jason’s personal life? The Grammy-winning singer has been married twice and in recent years has opened up about his sexuality. Here’s what you need to know about Jason’s dating history.

Who Has Jason Mraz Dated?

Jason actually married Sheridan Edley in 2001. They split in 2002. The singer then got engaged to singer-songwriter Tristan Prettyman in 2010, but they broke off their engagement the next year. Jason married Christina Carano on October 25, 2015, in his hometown of Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Is Jason Mraz Dating Anyone Right Now?

No, Jason is not dating anyone publicly at the moment. In June 2023, Jason revealed that he and Christina had split. During a release party for his eighth studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, Jason announced that he was recently divorced, according to the Los Angeles Times. At the event, Jason said he initially kept his divorce private “out of respect for his ex-wife, who was never comfortable with the spotlight.”

What Has Jason Mraz Said About His Sexuality?

Jason came out as bisexual in 2018. He wrote a letter to the LGBTQ+ community, which was published by Billboard. “We still have a long way to go / But know / I am bi your side. / All ways,” the letter read.

“Honestly, I didn’t realize [the letter] was going to be so telling,” he later told Billboard. “But I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife. It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?'”

He continued, “And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it ‘two spirit,’ which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that.”

In August 2023, Jason opened up about keeping his true sexuality a secret for so long. “I will admit that I probably spent the first close to 20 years of my career just broadcasting as hetero. You know, saying ‘girl’ in my songs, and a lot of that is growing up on a conservative street. And growing up around homophobia and feeling like I needed to protect some secret,” he told The Advocate.

The “Lucky” singer added, “I was having these curiosities and experiences on the side that were starting to influence who I am and the kind of fun I wanted to have in the world and the kind of person I wanted to be in the world, which is more honest and more loving and more inclusive.”