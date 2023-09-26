‘DWTS’ Season 32 Premiere Recap: The First Celebrity Is Eliminated & Top Contenders Emerge

Image Credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars is back for season 32! New co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough welcome everyone back to the ballroom on September 26. The super-sized premiere featured the first elimination of the season at the end of the night.

Xochitl Gomez, the youngest competitor of the season, was the first celebrity to dance in the ballroom. The 17-year-old danced the cha cha to “Peanut Butter Jelly” by Galantis with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Carrie Ann Inaba told Xochitl that she has the “it factor.”

Derek Hough noted that Xochitl had “so much personality” while performing. He told Xochitl to be a “little bit more contained,” but he raved her “first dance was sensational.” Xochitl and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 6; Bruno = 6. Total Score = 18 out of 30.

The Brady Bunch star Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd danced a lovely foxtrot to “It’s A Sunshine Day” by The Brady Bunch. “That was so effortless,” Derek said. Bruno Tonioli said Barry danced like the “perfect gentleman.” He had a few notes for Barry but told the actor he had a “great debut.” Barry and Peta’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 5; Bruno = 5. Total Score = 16 out of 30.

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson made their debut with a cha cha to “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross. Bruno commended Tyson on his “good moves” but said he needed to “focus on the technique.” Carrie Ann appreciated Tyson’s commitment but had some strong critiques. However, she admitted that she sees “a lot of potential.” Tyson and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 4; Derek = 4; Bruno = 4. Total Score = 12 out of 30.

How I Met Your Mother alum Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber brought the energy with their salsa to Pink’s “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” Despite missteps, Alyson’s personality was a 10/10. Carrie Ann told Alyson that she had “work to do.” Derek echoed Carrie Ann and urged Alyson to “work on timing.” Alyson and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Derek = 4; Bruno = 4. Total Score = 13 out of 30.

Rylee Arnold, Lindsay Arnold’s younger sister, made her debut as a DWTS pro with Netflix reality star Harry Jowsey. Their first performance is a cha cha to Justin Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body.” A bit stiff from the jump, but you’ve got to start somewhere. While Derek pointed out that the ending was “powerful,” he told Harry that he was a “bit timid.” Carrie Ann noted that Harry got more confident the moment he took off his shirt, so she advised him to find his comfort zone on the dance floor. Harry and Rylee’s scores: Carrie Ann = 4; Derek = 4; Bruno = 4. Total Score = 12 out of 30.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach’s cha cha to Jason’s own song “I Feel Like Dancing” was downright incredible. Carrie Ann declared that was “the best dance of the night so far.” Derek gave Jason and Daniella a standing ovation. “That was awesome!” he raved. Jason and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 21 out of 30.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten tackled a tango to “Don’t Call Me Up” (Zac Samuel Remix) by Mabel. “I think you’re better than you believe you are,” Derek told Jamie Lynn. He pointed out that she has a “lot of natural ability.” Bruno admired Jamie Lynn and Alan’s “ambitious routine” but told the Zoey 101 star to work on the technical side of the dance. Jamie Lynn and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Derek = 5; Bruno = 5. Total Score = 15 out of 30.

NFL star Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart turned up the heat with their salsa to “Yeah!” by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris. Derek pointed out that there wasn’t enough rhythm in the routine. However, Bruno commended Adrian for going for the routine with “total commitment.” Carrie Ann was all about Adrian’s swagger and looked forward to seeing more of it. Adrian and Britt’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 6; Bruno = 6. Total Score = 18 out of 30.

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong slayed with their tango to “El tango de Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge. Bruno loved the way Lele “attacked” the routine. “You are a powerful woman on that dance floor,” Carrie Ann told Lele. She even told Brandon to “power” up to match Lele! Lele and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 7; Bruno = 6. Total Score = 19 out of 30.

Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko impressed with their cha cha to “Kiss” by Prince & The Revolution. “Len [Goodman] would have loved that,” Carrie Ann told Mira, before adding that her routine was “so well performed.” Bruno told Mira to leave all of her reservations at the door. “You’re a great actress, and you’re a great dancer,” he said. Mira and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Derek = 5; Bruno = 6. Total Score = 17 out of 30.

Real estate broker Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater surprised everyone with their jive to “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic. He admitted that he joined the show to get his “mind off” the rough year he’s had, referring to his marriage troubles with Kyle Richards. Despite their issues, Kyle was in the audience cheering him on. “That was great!” Derek raved. He loved how Mauricio was a “great support” for Emma. Carrie Ann admitted she was thoroughly “impressed” with Mauricio. Mauricio and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Derek = 5; Bruno = 5. Total Score = 15 out of 30.

The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev dazzled with their fierce tango routine to “Only Girl (In The World)” by Rihanna. “That was a tango stunner,” Bruno said. “The execution for week one was superb.” Carrie Ann was nearly speechless but was able to mutter that Charity’s performance was “incredible.” Charity and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 22 out of 30. The highest score of the night!

Veep alum Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki danced a quirky cha cha routine to “Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe. Carrie Ann admitted that the routine played to Matt’s “strengths” but was light on real cha cha content. Bruno noted that the routine was “surreal” but “entertaining.” Matt and Koko’s scores: Carrie Ann = 4; Derek = 4; Bruno = 4. Total Score = 12 out of 30.

The final performance of the night came from Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov. Ariana brought her A-game with a fierce and sexy tango to “Love Myself” (Riddler Remix) by Hailee Steinfeld. “That was killer!” Dere raved. Bruno added, “That was red hot.” Carrie Ann praised Ariana for her bravery in the wake of Scandoval and made a point to yell “cheaters suck!” Ariana and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 21 out of 30.

Dancing with the Stars didn’t waste any time with the first elimination. The bottom two couples were Mauricio and Emma, along with Matt and Koko. After the results were tallied, Matt and Koko were eliminated.