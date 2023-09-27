Barry Williams’ Kids: Meet ‘The Brady Bunch’ Star’s Two Children

Image Credit: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Barry Williams, 68, is a legendary actor best known for his work on The Brady Bunch, in which he played Greg Brady. Some of his other work includes appearances in The Bradys, Growing Up Brady, Bigfoot, and more. Most recently, Barry took to Instagram to reveal that he will be competing in the latest season of Dancing With the Stars on September 26, 2023. “It’s the @dancingwiththestars PREMIER tonight!!! @thebarrywilliams and I are so thrilled to be dancing for you. I truly have the best partner this season, I’m so grateful I got Barry!”, Peta Murgatroyd wrote in the joint statement.

Aside from his work on TV, Barry is also a proud father to two children. He welcomed both his kids during previous relationships, including during his second marriage to Eila Mary Matt. Keep reading to learn about the 68-year-old’s family, their relationship to their dad, and his current wife!

Brandon Eric Williams

The Blending Christmas star welcomed his first child with his second wife, Eila, in 2003. Barry’s son, Brandon Eric Williams, 20, was born about two years ahead of his father’s divorce from Eila. In August 2021, Barry discussed his children during a rare interview with Closer Weekly. “My son is a musician, but also a full-time student, and hasn’t made any [comments] about going into that as a profession,” Barry explained at the time regarding his son’s future career plans.

Despite being uncertain if Brandon would like to pursue a career in entertainment, Barry clarified that he supports his kids either way. “You know, I’m a dad, so I would be 100 percent supportive of whatever they chose to do,” he added. Barry’s children seemingly live private lives as their father does not share photos of them on social media.

Samantha Rose Williams

Nearly a decade later, in 2012, Barry welcomed his daughter, Samantha Rose Williams, with his ex Elizabeth Kennedy, as reported by TODAY. At the time, the father-of-two made headlines for welcoming a second child at 57 years old. In contrast, Elizabeth was 33 years old at the time of her daughter’s birth. Samantha arrived ahead of her due date and was born in early April of that year.

Barry also spoke about Samantha’s possible future career in entertainment with Closer Weekly. “My little girl is a natural. She’s got a big personality, but I am not sure she would choose [showbiz] as a profession, either,” he said in 2021. Elizabeth and Barry eventually split in 2013 ahead of their child support battle. Elizabeth spoke to Extra in 2015 and slammed Samantha’s father for his alleged treatment toward her.

“When he found out I was pregnant he wasn’t exactly thrilled at first,” she claimed at the time. “I was just so overjoyed when I found out I was pregnant I didn’t care if he was in the picture now.” She also alleged that Barry had not seen his daughter more than a couple of times that year. “He’s not making good choices when it comes to Samantha and I really feel like at some point he’s gonna have to answer to her for that,” she added.

Who Is Barry Williams Married To?

Happy 10 years together, my love! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2FpnDoHXzI — Barry Williams (@MrBarryWilliams) May 8, 2023

As mentioned above, Barry has been married multiple times. His first marriage was to a woman named Diane Martin, which lasted from 1990 until 1992. Later, he married Eila and remained married to her from 1999 until their 2005 divorce. Finally, his most recent marriage to Tina Mahina has been one of his longer marriages as the two tied the knot in 2017. Barry and his current wife celebrated a decade together in May 2023 and he took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie with her to celebrate. “Happy 10 years together, my love!” he gushed in the caption.