Raquel Leviss Reveals Whether She Wants To Come Back To ‘VPR’ After Tom Sandoval Affair

Raquel Leviss, 28, is not sure if she will be returning to Vanderpump Rules following her and Tom Sandoval‘s months-long affair being outed to the public. “I don’t know. It is in question right now. I want to,” she told Bravo host Andy Cohen during a one-on-one interview from Peacock’s extended version of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion, which was shot in late March just weeks after the news of the affair broke.

At the moment, the cast and crew of VPR are experiencing an extended hiatus as producers sort out how to film Season 11 amid the cast-wide drama caused by Raquel and Tom’s affair. “I had thought that we needed cameras on them right away,” Alex Baskin, the executive producer of Vanderpump Rules, told Variety in May. “And I now think we need a minute.” He also confirmed that “no one’s saying no” in regard to coming back for Season 11.

However, Ariana Madix, 37, made one thing clear about the eleventh season of Vanderpump Rules: She wants to be nowhere near her ex or her former bestie, who she labeled as “diabolical, demented, and sub-human” at the dramatic reunion. “I have nothing to say to either of them. Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck,” Ariana told The New York Times on May 18.

Aside from being uncertain about her future with the show, Raquel told Andy, 54, that it “seemed” like Ariana knew about her and Tom’s growing relationship. “She never pressed about it. She never confronted me about it. She didn’t — from what I know [because of what] Tom’s told me is that she didn’t question him too much about it and just believed at face value what he would tell her,” she further explained. She went on to admit she felt “very ashamed” of the affair once she realized Ariana had no idea about it.

The reality star also revealed that she and Tom, 39, began hooking up after the girls’ trip to Lake Havasu in Aug. 2022 after he made her feel “special, heard and seen.” She and Tom have since broken up after less than a year of dating.

As of this writing, Tom has not commented on this future with the hit Bravo series.