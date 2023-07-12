Scheana Shay Spotted Screaming At Tom Sandoval While Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

Vanderpump Rules is back in full swing, and cameras caught Scheana Shay digging into Tom Sandoval while Bravo cameras recorded on Tuesday night, July 11 in Los Angeles outside of Lisa Vanderpump‘s SUR restaurant. In photos from the argument (seen HERE), Tom, 40, looked super annoyed as his ex’s bestie, Scheana, 38, laid into him. Furthermore, in a video obtained from their argument by TMZ (seen HERE), Scheana could be heard screaming, “…if you hadn’t f***** Raquel!” before storming off. Yikes.

Speaking of Raquel Leviss, 28, she was nowhere to be found when Scheana and Tom had their argument outside the West Hollywood establishment. However, it is known that the entire Vanderpump Rules cast filmed at SUR on Tuesday. The cast, including Tom, Scheana, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Ariana Madix, was seen arriving at the restaurant in varying groups to see castmate James Kennedy DJ. Lisa Vanderpump hosted a dinner for the gang, according to TMZ sources. Tom and Ariana were not photographed together during the night out.

As fans know, the news of Tom and Raquel’s affair broke in March, ending Tom and Ariana’s nearly decade-long romance. The affair caused a huge rift among the cast, resulting in Raquel filing a restraining order against Scheana for allegedly getting physical with her when she found out the news, and Raquel being ostracized by everyone except Tom. However, Tom and Raquel broke up in May after Raquel checked herself into a mental rehabilitation center. Tom was then seen on a handful of dates with Texas-based influencer Karlee Hale.

The entire cast let Tom know how horrible his actions were at the emotional Season 10 reunion, although it appeared he still had a friend in Tom Schwartz, who co-owns Schwartz & Sandy’s restaurant with Tom. The pair were filmed having a serious and seemingly uncomfortable conversation over the weekend, so it’s not clear how tight they are at the moment.

The latest footage of the cast did not reveal if Raquel is returning for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules amid the fallout of the affair. She told Bravo host Andy Cohen that she wants to film during a one-on-one interview included in Peacock’s extended version of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion, but admitted nothing was set in stone. “I don’t know. It is in question right now,” she said.