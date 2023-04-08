Ariana Madix Parties With Katie Maloney & Scheana Shay As They Shade Her Ex Tom Sandoval

Girl power! Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney circled their wagons around Vanderpump Rules costar Ariana Madix in the most epic way possible on Friday night, April 7. Following the news of Ariana’s ex Tom Sandoval having an affair with their costar Raquel Leviss, Scheana and Katie treated Ariana to a wild ladies night out in Hollywood, as seen on Scheana’s own Instagram Stories. During “Emo Night” at club Avalon, the trio reportedly took over the DJ booth and got the crowd to chant, “F*** Tom,” per Page Six.

The outlet’s source said Scheana also got fired up during a hard rock version of Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” and shouted, “I said f*** Tom in case you didn’t hear me!” The public dragging of Tom continued, as the ladies whipped up the crowd to join them in the chant, with Ariana sticking up her middle finger at one point, per the insider.

Katie also shared a video of the shenanigans to her Instagram, where the terrific-looking trio belted out Paramore’s “That’s What You Get.” She captioned it, “That’s what you get! every night is @emonite and VPR nite!”

Scheana, Katie and Ariana brought down the house in Hollywood just days after it was reported that Ariana and Tom are still living in the same home they bought before their explosive split. The former Vanderpump Rules couple haven’t found the time to figure out new arrangements after Tom’s affair with Raquel was revealed, per an April 1 report by TMZ. The outlet’s source added that Tom and Ariana are staying in the Valley View, CA home when they’re in town, but have opted to sleep in separate bedrooms.

Now get this: the report comes after Raquel was seen outside of the Valley View house on March 29 while Ariana was out of the country filming a Lifetime movie. The questionably timed visit appeared apropos for the rumored new couple, as Tom was seen heading to Raquel’s apartment on March 4 — one day after news broke that they had an affair. Yes, all the best mess brought to you by Bravo!

Meanwhile, Tom’s BFF Tom Schwartz claimed Tom was “obsessed” with Raquel, but he doesn’t see it sticking. “I think it’ll be a miracle if they make it,” he said on the April 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “I know they care so much about each other, but even if the short time they’ve been in love, or whatever you wanna call it, it’s become toxic,” he added.