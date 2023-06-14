‘Vanderpump Rules’: New Footage Shows Tom Sandoval & Raquel After 1st Time Having Sex

Well … this is uncomfortable. A sneak peek of Wednesday, June 14’s Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed episode shows Tom Sandoval sitting next to his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix as Raquel Leviss told them about the time she began making out with Lisa Vanderpump‘s Vanderpump Paris employee Oliver Saunders (the eldest son of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais). The conversation occurred a day after Tom, 40, and Raquel, 28, had sex for the first time, making the whole conversation very awkward for viewers.

There's STILL more to the story you haven't seen 👀 Prepare yourself for #PumpRules Secrets Revealed TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/tdT1bGBtxd — Bravo (@BravoTV) June 14, 2023

“We go to dinner [at] Vanderpump Paris,” Raquel recalled about her Las Vegas trip with co-star Lala Kent, 32. “Oliver, our waiter, brings out the fancy drinks. Lala mentioned Oliver and she was like, ‘He has the cutest smile ever.’” Raquel admitted she decided she thought he was “really cute” after having an “engaging conversation” with him. Raquel continued, “And [Lala] goes, ‘You know what Raquel? I’m not going to do anything with him. I’m going to give you the green light.'”

One thing led to the next, and Raquel revealed that she and Oliver ended up “making out on the dance floor.” She was clearly excited about the interaction, and Ariana, 37, (who had no idea Raquel was engaging in an affair with her boyfriend of nine years), showed her support. “Well good for you, I’m glad you made out with someone,” she said with a smile. Tom, meanwhile, was sitting on the couch quietly as the conversation was happening.

Raquel claimed Lala then put a damper on things when she seemingly chastised her. “Then all of a sudden it turns into like this whole ‘We really need to talk Raquel, I don’t approve of your actions lately,'” she claimed. “Lala goes, ‘Honestly Raquel, I wouldn’t feel comfortable having you around my man.'” At this point, Tom showed that he was listening by giving a solid, “Hmmm,” while Ariana looked surprised. “And I said,” Raquel added, “‘Well it’s a good thing you don’t have one.’” Ariana giggled at the comeback and Tom went back to being silent.

News of Raquel and the Schwartz & Sandy’s restaurant co-owner’s affair broke in March, and they have since both apologized for hurting Ariana. Raquel also entered a mental rehabilitation facility in April to work on her “patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.” Raquel’s treatment started after she filmed the intense Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion at the end of March. During the reunion, she confirmed that she and Tom first slept together at Scheana Shay‘s Aug. 2022 wedding to Brock Davies.

In March, Lala admitted she noticed some weird things going on between Raquel and Tom before their affair was discovered during an interview on Jeff Lewis‘ Sirius XM show. To start off, she claimed an unnamed individual once found the pair “under the covers”. She recalled thinking, “‘This is weird but they’re just best friends.’” She also remembered thinking Raquel and Tom definitely “crossed a line” and maybe even slept together, but didn’t have any hard evidence. Therefore, she refrained from saying anything to Ariana.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright shared a similar story during her March 22 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “There were times whenever we went to certain events when [Tom and Raquel] came together and I was like, ‘This is kind of odd,’” she told host Andy Cohen. “Tom Sandoval makes friends, like, really fast with different people, so I was, like, maybe they’re just close friends right now.”