Jon Hamm & John Slattery Hilariously Impersonate James Kennedy & Tom Sandoval On ‘WWHL’: Watch

Everyone is a Vanderpump Rules fans these days, including Mad Men alums Jon Hamm, 52, and John Slattery, 60! During the Jun. 13 episode of Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live, the two Hollywood heartthrobs took a stab at impersonating Bravo stars Tom Sandoval, 39, and James Kennedy, 31. Jon took on the role of James, while his pal, John, portrayed the disgraced Tom (watch video below). “You’ve always been an opportunist!”, the 52-year-old shouted while recreating some of the Season 10 reunion moments. “An opportunist? You f***** Kristin to get on the show… you used my condoms – I stood up for you!”, John replied.

Later, the recently engaged actor got deep into character and fully embraced James’ accent. “F*** you! I don’t want you to stick up for me you’re a p**** a** b**** – you’re a clown!”, John continued quoting the 31-year-old. “Your band sucks d*** you back stabbing h**!” Things took a turn when the 60-year-old broke out of Tom’s character to ask Jon if he was also supposed to have an English accent. After his friend confirmed that he didn’t need an accent, he replied, “Get in my face again and I will f*** you up mother f*****!”

Jon continued to recite the iconic VPR reunion moment when James called the 39-year-old a “worm with a mustache.” “P**** b*****! You’re a worm with a mustache!”, he continued. The laughter continued from the audience when John replied, “You’ve had the same haircut for years!” Finally, the impersonation was complete when the Beirut star quoted James’ hilarious “poo poo heads” comment from the series. “Poop house! A f****** house made of dog s***! … You’re used to living in s*** poo poo head!”, he said, as he waved his finger at the camera.

Soon after WWHL released the video of the two impressive actors recreating the hilarious Tom vs. James scene, many Bravo fans took to the comments to react. “the inflection on ‘worm with a mouSTACHE’ was PERFECT!”, one fan gushed, while another joked, “John [sic] Hamm has seen the reunion too many times. Or how could he bail James like that.” On Instagram, several viewers were shocked at how much Jon sounded like James. “Wtf how did Jon hamm sound EXACTLY like James? The tone of voice and the accent. You can’t tell me he doesn’t watch the show,” they penned, to which another quipped, “I’m dying! Lmfaooo This one is for books! Andy laughing like that. John [sic] Hamm nailed it.”

The two besties have been busy on a press tour for their upcoming film, Maggie Moore(s), set to premiere on Jun. 16. Jon stars in the series while John directed the project. Most recently, the Boston native gushed over John in a Jun. 13 interview with PEOPLE. The Spotlight star told the outlet how much he loves Jon and his fiancée, Anna Osceola, together. “I mean, they’re lovely. Together, they’re great people. I’m extremely happy for them,” he told the outlet of his friend’s relationship. “So I couldn’t be luckier and I hope he has the same luck as I did.” John, for his part, has been married to his former Mad Men co-star Talia Balsam, 64, since 1998.