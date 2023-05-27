John Slattery’s Wife Talia Balsam: Everything To Know About ‘Mad Men’ Star’s Long Marriage

John Slattery is an actor most famous for playing Roger Sterling on ‘Mad Men’

The Boston native played Iron Man’s father, Howard Stark, in the Marvel movies

He married fellow actor Talia Balsam in 1998

John Slattery will be a special guest at the the National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol alongside fellow actors Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna. The event, which “unites the country in remembrance and appreciation of those who gave their lives for our nation,” per the concert’s website, will take place on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on May 28.

With all eyes on the Mad Men star for the celebration, fans want to know more about his personal life, including the marriage to his gorgeous wife, Talia Balsam. “We’ve been married 10 years and were together five years before we were married, and we travel a lot — sometimes alone, sometimes together — and I think that independence is a big part of it; having your own life is a big part of being happy together.” John said of his marriage to Redbook in 2009. Learn more about Talia, below.

Talia Is An Actress

Talia was was born in the Big Apple on March 5, 1959, to actors Martin Balsam and Joyce Van Patten, making Talia the niece of famous TV actor Dick Van Patten. She would find a recurring role on Happy Days to start off her career before finding parts on Family Ties, Magnum PI and Hillstreet Blues, per her IMDB. Later, she would find success in HBO’s Divorce and the movie No Strings Attached.

She Played John’s Wife On Mad Men

Talia landed a role playing John’s wife on Mad Men. “We enjoy working together very much. It’s not like I have to invent the history with Talia or Mona, her Mad Men character, because I know her so well,” John told Redbook. “There was a scene in the first season when she enters the room after Roger has had a heart attack, and just seeing her face, given the circumstance, it really made the scene a lot more loaded.”

Talia Was Once Married To George Clooney

Before she walked down the aisle with John, Talia was briefly married to one of the world’s biggest movie stars: George Clooney! The former couple wed in Las Vegas in 1989, but were divorced four years later. In an interview with Vanity Fair after their divorce, Clooney stated, “I probably (definitely) wasn’t someone who should have been married at that point. I just don’t feel like I gave Talia a fair shot.” George once told Vanity Fair.

John though appears to have given Talia a fair shot and seems to know here pretty well, as he once waxed on about how he romances his wife. “A trip to Paris is always a good idea, and doing things together that we both find interesting. Not taking each other for granted. And I like to buy her shoes. I even have a pretty good record of not having her return them!” he told Redbook.

She Is The Proud Mom Of One Son

On her Instagram, Talia loves to gush about her and John’s only child, son Harry. In one adorable snap, John and his lookalike offspring are enjoying ice cream cones. “Dudes eating ice cream…” Talia captioned the pic.