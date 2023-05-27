Gary Sinise’s Wife Moira Harris: Everything To Know About Their 40-Year Marriage

Gary Sinise is an actor best known for playing Lt. Dan in 1994’s ‘Forrest Gump’

The Chicago native won an Emmy, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and four SAG Awards

He’s been married to his wife for over 4 decades

After playing Lt. Dan in Forrest Gump and overseeing a slew of charities for military servicepersons, Gary Sinise has become synonymous with supporting veterans. The Oscar-nominated actor, born outside Chicago in 1955, has worn the recognition proudly, as he is once again hosting the National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol. The event, which “unites the country in remembrance and appreciation of those who gave their lives for our nation,” per the concert’s website, will take place on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on May 28 and will be co-hosted by Joe Mantegna.

The gig will be the third time hosting for Gary, proving he is a committed kind of guy. The same can be said for his marriage, as Gary and his wife, Moira Harris, said “I do” over four decades ago! “[The secret to longevity is] a sense of humor,” Gary once claimed of his marriage to Parade in 2011. “My wife’s a loving, funny, Irish-spirited person, and I’m still surprised at some of the things she says. She makes me laugh every day.” Meet the gorgeous woman who stole Gary’s heart all those years ago, below!

How Did Moira Meet Gary?

Moira was born in Pontiac, Illinois in 1954. Like Gary, she caught the acting bug at an early age and studied drama in college at Illinois State University, where she met her future husband.

She Is Also An Actress

Moira has been featured in television series like The Equalizer and Karen Sisco. according to her IMDB. She’s also appeared in a number of Gary’s films, including Miles from Home and Of Mice and Men. She retired from acting in 2003, although she briefly returned for an appearance in Harold Pinter’s The Birthday Party at Steppenwolf Theatre in 2013.

Their First Wedding Was Called Off

In his 2019 memoir, Grateful American: A Journey From Self To Service, Gary revealed they had to cancel their first wedding ceremony. He claimed that the pair had planned everything, down to the invitations and wedding date, but a few days before the wedding, the couple broke their engagement over cold feet, only to reconcile a few days later.

Moira & Gary Share 3 Kids

Born on November 9, 1988, Sophie Sinise is the eldest child of Gary and Moira. She is also an actress, making her acting debut in a 2010 episode of CSI: N.Y., which also boasts her father as a cast member. McCanna Anthony Sinise, born on November 10, 1990, is the only son of the married couple. Born in 2011, Ella rounds out the big brood as the youngest child.

Moira Struggled With Substance Abuse Disorder

Moira tried rehab for her alcohol abuse disorder twice before she was finally able to dive into sobriety, according to Gary’s memoir. “I’d get rid of all the booze in the house, but then I’d open a top cabinet and find a bottle tucked far away in the back,” he wrote. After a three-month rehab stint in 1997, Gary wrote that his wife had not touched “a drop of alcohol” since.