‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel Kisses Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Oliver After Lala Flirts With Him 1st

The March 8 episode of Vanderpump Rules was all about Katie Maloney‘s “divorce party” trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu. Because of Raquel Leviss‘ supposed attraction to Tom Schwartz, which was allegedly instigated by Scheana Shay, Scheana was left off the guest list. And since none of the group was aware of Raquel’s secret romance with Tom Sandoval yet, she was included. However, Kristina Kelly thought everyone was being too easy on Raquel since she was the one who actually tried kissing Tom Schwartz — even if Scheana first “planted the seed” in her head.

Once the ladies got to Las Vegas, Ariana Madix received heartbreaking news about her dog. Her dog had been suffering from seizures and the vet didn’t think the dog would live much longer, so she hopped on a plane and went back to LA immediately. The other ladies, however, stayed put and got all dolled up for a night at Lisa Vanderpump‘s Vegas restaurant as well as a nightclub called Discopussy. Katie’s mom joined them for the dinner portion of the night since she lives in Sin City, and Katie’s mom sort of let Raquel have it for wanting to kiss Tom Schwartz. Raquel didn’t apologize, but given what we’ve recently learned about her, that wasn’t surprising. Neither was what came next.

The ladies’ server was Garcelle Beauvais‘ newly separated son Oliver Saunders, and immediately after he came over to their table, Lala Kent revealed she was crushing on him. Raquel agreed that he was “hot”, and she started asking him a lot of questions about himself. Everyone invited him to join them at Discopussy later that night, and he agreed to swing by. But not long after he arrived, and Lala started shooting her shot with him, Raquel revealed she also had a crush on him. And then she boldly made her move by asking Lala if it’d be okay for her to shoot her own shot with him. Lala said she’d never stand in the way of Raquel wanting to hook up with a guy, so she gave Raquel her blessing. But she made sure to say that had it been a real competition, she would have been the one going home with Oliver at the end of the night. Either way, Raquel and Oliver made their way to the dance floor being passionately making out in front of everyone.

Knowing what we know now — that Raquel had no problem hooking up with Tom Sandoval for a number of months behind his girlfriend, Arian Madix’s, back — it’s interesting to watch the show through a different lens. Raquel will clearly do whatever it takes to get what she wants, and she further proved that by swooping in and stealing Oliver from Lala in this week’s episode. Fortunately for Raquel, Lala didn’t really have an issue with it, but we can only imagine that in the episodes to come, things won’t be as easy for Raquel.

Want more drama? New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.