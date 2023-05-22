Tom Sandoval Reportedly Dating Texas Influencer Karlee Hale After Raquel Leviss Split

Tom Sandoval may have moved on from both Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss. The 39-year-old Vanderpump Rules star was spotted on what appeared to be a date with Texas-based influencer Karlee Hale in a photograph obtained by The U.S. Sun on Monday, May 22 that can be viewed here. The outlet said Tom has been spotted with Karlee on “at least two occasions in Austin, Texas in the past few weeks” and that they are definitely “dating”.

Furthermore, a TikToker named Sarah Koefod shared photos and screenshots from a video she claimed she took from Tom and Karlee’s date. “Last night I was actually out in Austin, Texas where I live and I saw Tom with a mystery woman,” she explained in the video, which was posted last week. She noted that she and her friend went out to the Austin Proper, which is where they saw the rumored couple. At one point, she said Tom went to the bar and made sure to note the pomeranian sitting next to Karlee in one of the photos she took. Sarah later showed a screenshot of Karlee’s supposed Instagram Story to show that she posted a picture of her dog on the ground beside her.

Although Tom is based in Los Angeles, his band, Tom Sandoval & The MOST Extras, was performing in Houston on May 12, as showcased by the below pic. Moreover, a Bravo fan account shared pics on May 20 of Tom and Karlee supposedly in the same room (seen here) and claimed it was the third time they were seen together that week.

The several reports about the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner and influencer come just days after it was reported that Tom and Raquel, 28, went their separate ways after their affair was outed at the beginning of March. “Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her,” a source told Page Six.

Tom and Raquel were seen together after the affair news broke — including spending time together outside the studio at which the highly-anticipated Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion was filmed. However, Tom went solo to Coachella in April as Raquel sought therapy at an institution as she worked on her promise to fix her need for external validation. It’s not clear if Raquel remains in the mental rehab facility at the time of this writing.