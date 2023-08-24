Tom Sandoval Gets Punched In The Face & Addresses Raquel Affair In ‘Special Forces’ Season 2 Trailer

View gallery

Tom Sandoval is ready to face his punishment. The Vanderpump Rules star is one of the cast members of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2, and he addresses some harsh truths about himself. “The whole country’s pissed off at me,” Tom says in the trailer. “I had an affair and want to take a beating.”

Tom appears to get punched in the face by a fellow contestant during a boxing match. He later reveals his bloody nose and bruised face.

Special Forces has a knack for pushing celebrity contestants to their limits, and it looks like Tom isn’t shying away from his difficult past. He joined the show in the wake of his affair with Raquel Leviss being exposed and his relationship with Ariana Madix falling apart.

Meanwhile, the other celebrity contestants have to face intense challenges that bring them to the brink emotionally and physically. Olympic ski race Bode Miller takes part in a water challenge and addresses the tragic drowning death of his 19-month-old daughter in 2018. “I guess I want clarity,” an emotional Bode reveals.

JoJo Siwa is in the midst of a test when she loses her balance and plunges down into the valley below. There are safety measures in place to protect the DWTS alum, but the drop is still terrifying! Despite the intensity of Special Forces, Jojo doesn’t regret joining the show. “As much hard times as there is here, there’s also a lot of accomplishment,” she admits.

The additional season 2 contestants are Dez Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, Brian Austin Green, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid, Kelly Rizzo, and Nick Viall. These new recruits will have to face the harsh reality of winter warfare training in the mountains of New Zealand. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 premieres September 25 at 9 p.m. on FOX.