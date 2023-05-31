Tom Sandoval Tearfully Confesses He’ll ‘Always Love’ Ariana Madix In New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Preview

Is Tom Sandoval finally showing a little remorse for his actions or is it all for the cameras? In a new preview for part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, which aired after part 2 on May 31, Tom Sandoval can be seen breaking down in tears as he tells his ex, Ariana Madix, how much she’ll always mean to him. “Ariana, I know that you hate me, and that’s okay, but I want you to know that I will always love you,” he says as he fights back tears.

Ariana, who can also be seen crying while she’s listening to his bittersweet confession, replies, “I just can’t think of two worse people — I can’t”, referencing both her ex and his mistress, Raquel Leviss. Clearly, Ariana has no interest in any apologies or words that come from Sandoval’s mouth. And we can’t really blame her. After all, Sandoval cheated on her with her best friend for at least seven months behind her back. If he truly loved her, would he have done that? That’s certainly up for debate. But what we do know is that the final part of the reunion is probably going to be the most explosive and that’s because it’s the only part that’ll show Raquel’s own personal reunion with her co-stars.

In the final few seconds of part 2, Raquel made her entrance on the main stage after she had a private one-on-one chat with Andy Cohen. During that chat, she admitted that she was “scared” to see Ariana for the first time since news of her affair with Sandoval emerged, but she wanted to “take accountability” for what she did. She now feels “ashamed” for what she did and all the pain she’s caused Ariana. We’ll just have to wait until next week to see how their highly-anticipated reunion plays out. Raquel had to sit the first two parts out, as she previously filed a restraining order against Scheana Shay for allegedly “punching” her upon learning about the affair, and had to remain 100 yards away from her at all times.

