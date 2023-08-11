Tom Sandoval Reveals Relationship Status Amidst Tii Romance Rumors 5 Months After Scandoval

Tom Sandoval, 40, claimed he’s not in a new relationship following his splits from Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss. The Vanderpump Rules star was asked by paparazzi on August 9 if he’s dating aspiring musician Tii after they were seen out together in West Hollywood a few nights prior. “She’s just a friend of mine,” Tom told a reporter while he was out to lunch with his co-star Tom Schwartz in Los Angeles.

Tom Sandoval then mocked the rumors about him and Tii dating. “A new relationship?” he rhetorically said to the paparazzi. “You see me with somebody one time and all of a sudden we’re in a relationship?” The Bravolebrity told the reporter that he wants “more positive female energy in my life. It’s been lacking for a while.”

Tom and Tii sparked dating rumors after they went to the Fleur Room in West Hollywood on Saturday night (Aug. 5). The pair met through Tom’s former Vanderpump Rules co-star Billie Lee, according to Page Six. “Tom and Tii had a lot of fun during their night out and there’s definitely a connection,” an insider told the publication. They added, “He thought she was a really cool girl and they enjoyed getting to know each other.”

Tom has seemingly been single since the scandal that completely blew up his life earlier this year. Tom’s girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, found out that he was having an affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss. Ariana immediately dumped Tom, but they’re still living together in the same house as they shoot season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. Tom’s relationship with Raquel also ended after the scandal broke and the former beauty queen entered a mental health facility in Arizona for two months. Raquel has not been filming the upcoming season of VPR.

After the scandal broke, Tom publicly apologized to Ariana for cheating on her via Instagram on March 7. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” he wrote in part. “I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.” In response, Ariana cut Tom out of her life and confirmed that she wouldn’t film with him or Raquel again. “I have nothing to say to either of them. Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck,” she told The New York Times.

Since cameras went back up for season 11, Ariana and Tom allegedly have not interacted at all. A July 27 TMZ report said that Ariana is “refusing to share the screen” with her ex-boyfriend as they film the hit Bravo show. However, the exes did reunite for a cast event on August 8, but they stayed as far away from each other as possible in the group photo that included all their co-stars.