Raquel Leviss Rocks ‘Be A Good Person’ Hat In Arizona In 1st Photos Since Mental Health Facility Stay

Raquel Leviss has something to say following her two month stay at a mental health facility in Arizona. In her first pics since she left the facility, which you can SEE HERE via Page Six, she looked resilient, healthy, and ready to take on the world. The Vanderpump Rules star, 28, wore a pair of short black shorts, a white print tee shirt, and a button up shirt over the top. She finished the look with a pair of white sneakers and pulled her brunette hair into casual ponytails while walking. Most tellingly, she wore a ball cap reading, “Be a good person.” The pics were taken Tuesday, July 18, and Raquel was reportedly visiting family there.

The photos come after the reality TV personality underwent major life upheaval. In March of 2023, her affair with Tom Sandoval rocked the cast of the Bravo hit, pitting nearly everyone against Tom and Raquel in a rift dubbed “Scandoval.” Tom’s ex Ariana Madix was left with no other choice than to end their relationship, and after strife among the cast hit peak levels, Raquel announced she’d volunatarily be checking into the mental health facility called The Meadows in Wickenberg, Arizona.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” Raquel’s rep told PEOPLE in a statement back in April, noting that the stay wasn’t for “rehab,” but would entail a “mental health and trauma therapy” approach.

On July 14, after two months at the facility, TMZ reported that she’d been out for a week and was lying low at a friend’s place. A source also told the outlet that during her treatment, she had decided to reclaim her birth name of Rachel. “Her therapists explained to her, her detractors had weaponized the name ‘Rachel’ to hurt her” the outlet reported, referring to haters who used the name to troll her. “She came to realize, with the help of the therapists, that by taking the name back and embracing it … she neutralized the people who used it as a weapon.”

The bill for her intensive therapy was reportedly staggering, topping out at $200,000. But if the message on her hat is to be believed, it’s indeed been transformative.