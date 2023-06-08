Ariana Madix Seemingly Admits She Feels Bad For Raquel Leviss After Tom Sandoval Affair

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, 37, is seemingly feeling a bit sympathetic toward her ex-pal Raquel Leviss, 28, who she slammed during part three of the Season 10 reunion on Jun. 7. While at LAX airport in Los Angeles on Jun. 8, the blonde beauty was asked by a reporter (watch here) if she feels for Raquel “a little bit even,” to which Tom Sandoval‘s ex replied, “Sure, yeah.” The Something About Her founder kept her airport attire casual and rocked an all-black sweatsuit with oversized sunglasses.

When the reporter asked Ariana if she believes that Tom and Raquel are “still in love,” the 37-year-old wasn’t sure. “I don’t know,” she said with a smirk. Aside from #Scandoval, Ariana noted that she is doing “good” following the shocking reunion episode that aired the night prior. Tom’s ex then laughed when asked if the 39-year-old and his former fling should be on Season 11 of the hit reality show. “I don’t know. I don’t make those decisions,” Ariana concluded as she entered airport security.

Just moments before the TV personality was out the frame, the reporter inquired if Ariana and Tom plan to sell the home they share. “I don’t know,” she said before adding, “I’d love to sell that, thank you.” As mentioned above, Ariana’s outing at LAX comes one day following the final reunion episode of the 10th season. During the episode she not only called Raquel’s actions “diabolical” but also told her that she wanted nothing but the “worst” for her. After the 28-year-old defended herself (watch here) and said she was “coming from a place of, ‘Do you want to be in this relationship?’”, Ariana was quick to clap back at her.

“The answer was yes, and you had already f***** him at that point, so shut the f*** up,” Ariana shouted. “Go f*** yourself with a f****** cheese grater. F***you. You f****** suck. You’re disgusting, and I wish nothing but the worst f****** s*** that could ever happen to a person on you!” Ariana and Tom broke up in early Mar. of this year after she found out that her longtime boyfriend had cheated on her with Raquel. Prior to the shocking scandal, Ariana and Raquel were actually friends. The former even went on to trust Raquel with her and Tom’s intimacy troubles during the show.

One day after the final reunion episode aired, Ariana also graced the cover of Glamour magazine. During the candid interview, she opened up about the troubles that she and Tom faced ahead of their split three months ago. “I feel like I’m someone who craves intimacy outside of just penetrative sex, and that was something that I was deprived of for so long,” she told the outlet for the June 2023 issue. “As women, we might bring something up a bunch of times and then we just stop. That’s where I was at. I was like I cannot keep nagging this man to want to come home and spend time with me.” Following the shocking news that Tom and Raquel had an affair together, a source told Page Six on May 17, that Tom and the brunette beauty had split. “Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her,” the insider said at the time.