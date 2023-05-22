Ariana Madix Finally Moves Out Of The House She Shares With Tom Sandoval 3 Months After Split: Photos

Ariana Madix, 37, took the next step in moving on from her relationship with Tom Sandoval, 39, on Monday, when she was spotted moving boxes of her stuff out of the Valley Village home they shared. She flashed smiles as she held boxes and loaded them onto a U-Haul truck with some other people. She wore a casual outfit that included a blue sweatshirt, black leggings, and white sneakers, as her blonde hair was down.

In addition to being photographed during the move, Ariana took to her Instagram story to share a video she filmed outside the home, which Tom reportedly still owns 50 percent of. It showed a pile of boxes behind her and she put one of her hands under her chin as she smiled. “ready to dip out,” she captioned the clip along with an emoji face.

Once the video made its way around by fan pages online, supporters shared well wishes in the comments sections. “I am so happy for her iam on her side team Ariana good she’s moving out You go girl also u look amazing!❤️Qween Ariana 🤗💐🌹🍷🎉👑,” one supporter wrote, while another wrote, “Finally a version of ‘dipping out’ that I can stand behind!” A third shared, “I’m so happy for her,” and many more shared heart emojis.

Ariana’s move comes over two months after Tom’s cheating scandal with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss, went public. After Ariana and Tom split around the same time, the latter reportedly continued a relationship with Raquel up until recent reports claimed they broke up. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Ariana admitted she didn’t believe the news.

“I don’t buy that at all,” she told host Andy Cohen after the May 17 finale of Vanderpump Rules. “She was sending letters to my house like 4 days ago, so…” she added, referring to Raquel. Ariana also said she didn’t open the letters because “it’s a crime, but it was addressed to him and it was her handwriting.”