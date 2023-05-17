Ariana Madix Reacts To Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Breakup Reports: ‘I Don’t Buy That At All’

Just hours after reports claimed that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have broken up, Andy Cohen asked Ariana Madix point-blank about the split news during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “I don’t buy that at all,” Ariana said after the May 17 finale of Vanderpump Rules.

Ariana added, “She was sending letters to my house like 4 days ago, so…” She didn’t open the letters because “it’s a crime, but it was addressed to him and it was her handwriting.”

Ariana and Tom still live in their house together, but Ariana is determined to sell the house and move on. Ariana stressed to Andy that she and Tom “do not interact on any level” despite still living together. Raquel is currently seeking mental health treatment at a facility. When asked what it would take for Ariana to forgive Tom or Raquel, she responded, “That’s not happening.”

Andy brought up how he last saw Ariana as they filmed the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, which will begin airing on May 24. He asked her how she’s been doing since filming the emotional and drama-filled reunion show.

“I feel good. I definitely feel as though my friends have put me in the best position to be able to heal and grow. I’m honestly just looking forward, only forward, and not looking back,” she said.

The Watch What Happens Live episode aired directly after the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, which showed the fallout of everyone learning of Tom and Raquel’s secret affair. Ariana called Tom’s “sort of apology tour” during the finale “laughable.”

Looking back and knowing what she knows now, Ariana admitted that the most cringe-worthy part of this whole situation is the “fabrication of the narrative that was being formed like the entire time without my knowledge, behind my back, by not just my ex-boyfriend but his little flying monkeys as well.” The “flying monkey” she’s referring to? “Tom Schwartz, mainly,” Ariana quipped.