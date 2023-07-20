Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Still Living In Same Home 4 Months After Raquel Scandal & Breakup

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are still living together over four months after their breakup, according to Vanderpump Rules executive producer Alex Baskin. Alex told The Hollywood Reporter on July 18 that the exes are both still residing in their $2 million Valley Village home, as he explained whether or not any of the VPR cast has refused to film with each other on season 11.

“We always deal with pushback if different parties don’t want to shoot with each other because of strained relations. Obviously, this is more extreme. But Ariana and Tom Sandoval, I would hasten to point out, they still live together,” Alex said. “The idea that they wouldn’t shoot together is a little bit hard to digest. They’re in the same home.”

Ariana, 38, and Tom, 40, were together for nine years before they broke up on March 1 after Ariana discovered Tom was having a months-long affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss. The “Scandoval” played out on the season 10 finale which was followed by the three-part reunion, where Ariana declared that she was done with Tom and Raquel forever.

At the beginning of June, Ariana — who has a new boyfriend — opened up about the issues that she and Tom had been having in their relationship in an interview with Glamour. “I feel like I’m someone who craves intimacy outside of just penetrative sex, and that was something that I was deprived of for so long,” she told the outlet. “I was like I cannot keep nagging this man to want to come home and spend time with me.”

Ariana and Tom have seemingly come face-to-face again filming the new season of VPR. On July 11, Scheana Shay was seen screaming at Tom outside of Lisa Vanderpump‘s SUR restaurant for a group event. Everyone was there — except Raquel, who has yet to start shooting season 11. The former beauty queen entered a mental health facility for two months after the scandal broke and was recently seen in public for the first time since stopping treatment. Raquel was photographed wearing a “Be a good person” baseball cap while visiting her family in Arizona, amidst the first VPR cast trip to Lake Tahoe. Ariana and Katie Maloney also skipped the trip to focus on their new sandwich shop, Something About Her.