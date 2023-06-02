‘Vanderpump Rules’ Super Fan Kaley Cuoco Blasts Scandoval Affair: Tom & Raquel Are ‘Dead to Me’

Kaley Cuoco, 37, has never been more relatable than when she reacted to the ‘Scandoval’ that’s unfolding on Vanderpump Rules. The actress spoke to Variety at the premiere of her new Peacock show Based on a True Story on June 1 and expressed her disbelief over Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair, which has gone down as one of the biggest scandals in reality television history. “What the f*** man? I had no idea,” Kaley said about the secret relationship that lasted for months behind Ariana Madix‘s back.

After the scandal broke in March, Kaley showed Ariana support on Instagram and called her a “Queen.” In her Variety interview, the Flight Attendant star revealed that she reached out to Ariana directly amidst the drama. “I slid into her DMs,” Kaley shared. “I’m Instagram friends with some of them.”

Just like the rest of the Vanderpump Rules fandom, Kaley is disgusted with Tom and Raquel for what they did. “They’re dead to me,” she said, before adding with a laugh, “I’m acting like it’s something that happened to me.” Kaley also predicted that Raquel won’t “get a warm welcome back” if she returns to the Bravo show for season 11.

“Would I mind seeing her [Raquel] on the show? Absolutely not,” Kaley admitted. “But I want what Ariana wants. If she’s comfortable with it then I’m comfortable with it,” she added. “I act like she’s my best friend,” Kaley also said about Ariana.

The Emmy nominated actress admitted that she took her frustrations about the “Scandoval” out on her fiancé Tom Pelphrey. “I was immediately mad at him for like two weeks because his name is Tom,” Kaley revealed. “He was like, ‘Don’t be mad at me!’ I was like, ‘Don’t be named Tom!’ “

Kaley is one of millions of people who are currently enamored with Vanderpump Rules because of all the drama going on. The show has seen record-high ratings in season 10 in the wake of the scandal, which broke up Ariana and Tom after 9 years of dating. The three-part reunions started airing May 24 and there’s already been so many shocking moments. In Part 3, which airs June 7, Raquel will finally sit down with the rest of the cast and have to answer to everyone — including Ariana — for what she did. We can bet Kaley will be watching!