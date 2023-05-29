Kaley Cuoco Says She ‘Wanted To Have A Baby’ With Tom Pelphrey When They Met

Kaley Cuoco, 37, recently admitted that she wasn’t thinking about having children until she met Tom Pelphrey, 40. The actress and her hunky boyfriend welcomed their first child, daughter Matilda in March, and she credits it all to their instant connection. “When we met, it was instantaneous,” the actress told Emmy magazine in a new interview.

”Tom came along, and something changed,” she added before saying she thought, “Oh, my God, I want to have a kid with you.” She also admitted that like her, Tom wanted a child just as much.

“We’re not 20, so we felt like we probably couldn’t wait too long,” she explained. “Then we got so blessed — it happened right away.”

“As a young girl I dreamed of it, but I became involved in my career,” Kaley further shared when discussing her new journey in motherhood. “[This is] not what I thought my life would be. I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life.”

Kaley and Tom first started dating in Apr. 2022 and the former previously described it as “love at first sight.” Their romance became serious pretty quickly and when celebrating their one year anniversary last month, Kaley expressed her gratitude with then and now photos of the two of them alone and with Matilda, and a touching caption. “Cheers to a year with you Tommy Pelphrey. Eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you, bub!” the caption read.

When announcing her daughter’s arrival one day after she gave birth, new mom Kaley called the bundle of joy “the new light of our lives!” and shared several photos from the hospital. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle,” she continued. “Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief. Tom Pelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”