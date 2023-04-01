Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth To 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: Photos

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kaley Cuoco has given birth to her first child with Tom Pelphrey! The actress, 37, posted the news on her Instagram account on Saturday, April 1 — revealing that she welcomed a daughter just two days earlier on March 30, 2023. “Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” she began in her caption on the sweet candid images from the hospital.

“We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle,” the 8 Simple Rules actress added. ‘Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief… @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did.”

Little Matilda looked so cute as she was bundled up in a white blanket with blue and red stripes and a little cap with a big bow. She gave a big yawn in another black and white snap, and also cuddled up t her mama while sleeping just hours after coming into the world. How adorable! Both Kaley and Tom — who stars on Ozark — looked absolutely enamored with their new bundle of joy in the follow up images.

The couple confirmed that they were dating last May with a series of cute selfies. Tom also compared their romance to a Fred Astaire musical. “But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you’ve ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother’s beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day,” he wrote.

“Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving,” he also said.

The duo announced they were expecting their first child in Oct. 2022. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023…beyond blessed and over the moon… I [love] you @tommypelphrey !!!” the actress said on Instagram.