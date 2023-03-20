Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Showed Off Growing Baby Bump In Mirror Selfie

Kaley Cuoco is showing off her baby belly as she awaits the birth of her first child. The 37-year-old actress shared an adorable photo of her growing baby bump to her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 19 and looked beyond proud to have it on display. In the photo, seen below, she grinned as she donned a beige tank dress. The Big Bang Theory alum, who is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 40, accessorized with layered necklaces and had her brunette locks tied up in a low bun. Her German shepherd also made an appearance in the background of the pic.

Kayley also shared a comical photo of a baby blanket her mother gifted her. The white blanket featured a neutral-colored moon and sun pattern with the phrase, “Whats her name,” printed on it in cursive. “When no one knows her name, so your mom goes to these lengths LOL!” Kaley wrote over the photo.

The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor announced they were becoming parents for the first time in Oct. 2022 with a series of sweet snapshots shared on Instagram. One photo showed the pair grinning with a gender reveal cake that was filled with pink frosting and others showed them posing with positive pregnancy tests, “mama bear” and “papa bear” mugs, and newborn baby onesies. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 … beyond blessed and over the moon,” Kaley wrote in her announcement post, which can be seen below. “I [love] you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Since then, the expecting star has not been shy about showing off her baby bump and has given fans frequent progress pictures. Kaley and Tom also seem as in love as ever as they await their bundle of joy and have shown off several of their dates as they await their little one, such as a horseback riding date and a babymoon to a beachy location.

In January, they had a baby shower that featured a fantastic firework show and was unicorn-themed. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives,” Kaley captioned a series of photos from the celebration.

Although it seems like preparing for her baby girl to enter the world is at the top of her priority list, Kaley said she’s quite relaxed about the whole thing. “I have no plan and I’ve read zero books so that’s the type of mom I will be,” she told Entertainment Tonight in February. “All the ways I’m not like a prepper. I’m just not that way. It’s gonna be great, I trust the process. Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point.”