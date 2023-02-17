Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump & Stays Comfy In Sweats As She Films New Project

If Rihanna can do the Super Bowl Halftime Show while pregnant, then Kaley Cuoco isn’t going to let her own pregnancy stop her from acting. Four months after Kaley, 37, revealed she was pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey‘s first child, the Harley Quinn star was photographed on the set of a new project in Los Angeles. Kaley, sporting dark, curly locks, stood in a pair of dark gray sweatpants, an oversized blue Adidas hoodie, and a light gray t-shirt. She stood with her phone in hand, next to a silver car.

It’s unclear what the project was. Kaley’s Based on a True Story is listed as “In Production” by IMDB. Kaley plays Ava Bartlett in the series, which “follows a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star, three strangers that are about to meet and change their lives,” per IMDB. The comedy series “explores America’s obsession with true crime and serial killers.” Natalia Dyer, Li Jun Li, Chris Messina, and Aisha Alfa are some of the stars listed in the upcoming series.

Kaley announced in October 2022 that she and her partner, Tom, 40, are starting a family. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” she posted to Instagram. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey!!!!” Kaley and Tom — an actor best known for his roles in Ozark, Iron Fist, Banshee, and the upcoming Love & Death miniseries — made their relationship official in May 2022. Since then, Kaley has proudly shown off her baby bump whenever she can. She, Tom, and their unborn baby attended the 2023 Golden Globes, with Haley wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute lavender silk chiffon empire waist gown (with a hand-pleated bodice) that showed off her pregnant glamour.

Days before the globes, Kaley threw a star-studded baby shower. Brad Pitt was one of the A-lister attendees, wearing a comfy blue jumpsuit while celebrating Kaley and Tom’s bundle of joy. Brad worked with Tom, serving as an executive producer of his 2022 film, She Said (which followed the investigation into sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.)

“Last night, we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” Kaley captioned an IG gallery with highlights from the shower. “Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives.”