Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Cradles Baby Bump & Kisses BF On Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photos

Mommy and Daddy’s night out! As Kaley Cuoco awaits the arrival of her first little one, she made enjoyed a date night at the 2023 Golden Globes with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. The pair walked the red carpet looking Kaley wore a lavender tulle dress with bejeweled straps and simplistic jewelry. (Yes, we see the ring on THAT finger too!) Meanwhile, he beau was all smile sin a dapper cream colored tuxedo, is hand firmly interlocked with his lady love! A perfect date night for a pair that soon will trade in red carpets for late night feedings!

Kaley is nominated again for Best Television Actress in Musical/Comedy Series for her leading role in The Flight Attendant. Her competition is stiff, going up against Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, Jean Smart, and front runner Quinta Brunson. Kaley was nominated for the role in 2021, but lost out to Catherine O’Hara, who won for Schitt’s Creek.. She celebrated the loss in the way most befitting — with pizza and champagne on the floor of her house! Nice~

Just a few days before, the pair celebrated together in an entirely different way, as they enjoyed an epic baby shower on Saturday, January 7. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” the ‘Big Bang Theory actress wrote via Instagram on Sunday. This is after she and Tom enjoyed a babymoon for New Year’s.

That’s right, before the little one arrives, Kaley and Tom decided to enjoy a tropical getaway, complete with selfies at the pool and peaceful paradise vibes. The pair have leaned into capturing every moment of Kaley’s first pregnancy, even sharing photos on her Instagram of their maternity shoot, where Tom kissed her growing belly! With all this lovey-dovey-ness floating around, many have wondered if a wedding will follow shortly after the baby. Indeed, the pair have been spotted wearing rings, but neither has confirmed an engagement as of yet!