Kaley Cuoco Hilariously Chows Down On Pizza, Champagne & More After Golden Globes Loss — Pic

Despite losing in her category at the Golden Globes, Kaley Cuoco still found reason to celebrate with food and champagne at-home!

Kaley Cuoco may not have won a Golden Globe during the award show on Feb. 28, but she still had a celebration after the show. The actress shared a photo of herself sitting on the floor, still wearing her Globes dress, and chowing down on some pizza, cake, cupcakes, champagne and more. “I would like to thank…..nevermind,” she jokingly wrote in the photo’s caption.

Kaley received her first Golden Globes nomination at the 2021 show. She was up for Actress in a Television Musical or Comedy Series for her role in The Flight Attendant. However, she lost out to the one and only, Catherine O’Hara, who won for Schitt’s Creek. The other women in the category were Lily Collins (Emily In Paris), Elle Fanning (The Great) and Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist).

Due to this year’s Golden Globes taking place amidst the coronavirus pandemic, only a handful of stars attended the event in-person. Like dozens of others, Kaley was at the show virtually, but still got dressed up in a gorgeous gown for the big night. Fans and friends raved over her hilarious post-show photo, with Olivia Munn commenting, “Lollllllz” and Zosia Mamet writing, “Just when I think I can’t love you any more.”

When Kaley found out she was nominated for a Golden Globe at the beginning of February, she burst into tears (and shared the video on Instagram, of course). “Thank you Golden Globes #HFPA,” she wrote at the time. “I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying. So proud of my entire team.” She also referenced her production company, Norman Productions, which was named after her late dog.

The Flight Attendant was also nominated for Best Television Musical or Comedy Series, but lost out to Schitt’s Creek there, as well. Some of the nights other big winners included Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor from The Crown, Anya Taylor-Joy from The Queen’s Gambit, Jason Sudeikis from Ted Lasso and Mark Ruffalo from I Know This Much Is True.