Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Intimate Photo On Vacation With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is showing off her baby bump during her sweet babymoon with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey! The Big Bang Theory alum, 37, took to her Instagram Story on Dec. 30 to show some beautiful snapshots of her “perfect” tropical getaway with Tom, 40, which included selfies that put her bump front and center. One of those photos, seen below, showed an intimate look at her and Tom relaxing in lounge chairs on a deck. Kaley wore a blue and white striped button-down shirt without a bra that was left open, giving a very vulnerable look at her growing baby belly.

Kaley posted a video from the same location, which panned around the outside of her and Tom’s private bungalow and offered gorgeous views of the beach. In another selfie from her Story, Kaley stuck her tongue out while Tom smiled alongside her as they stood on a white-sand beach filled with picturesque palm trees. Kaley wore an orange bikini top and showed off a side view of her bump.

The Flight Attendant actress took to her Instagram Story previously on the trip to offer another side view of her bump, which came in the form of a selfie taken in the reflection of a window. Kaley stood on the outdoor deck of her vacation pad that leads to the beach and snapped a pic while wearing red, white, and blue basketball shorts and a bralette. Despite the blurry reflection, there’s no doubt she was beaming with a pregnancy glow.

Kaley announced her first pregnancy in early October by sharing a slideshow of photos with her 7.4 million Instagram followers that included a Polaroid picture of her tiny baby bump. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” the actress wrote in the caption. “beyond blessed and over the moon… I [love] you @tommypelphrey !!!” The cover photo of the exciting carousel showed Tom holding up a slice of pink cake signifying that their bun in the oven is a girl. Kaley was in the photo with her arm wrapped around her man and smiling with pride.

She’s been flooding her social media — primarily her Instagram Story — with pregnancy updates ever since. In November, for instance, Kaley took to her Story to share a pregnancy selfie showing her halfway-baked bump. In the photo, she grinned in leggings and a striped tank top and wrote, “Halfway,” and tagged her actor partner.

Tom opened up about his pregnancy bliss for the first time in an Oct. 12 interview with Extra. “We’re so excited. It’s the most incredible thing,” he gushed. “Very blessed… very fortunate… very lucky… Everybody’s healthy… It’s a beautiful thing.”