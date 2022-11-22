Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump In Tie-Dye Shirt While Grocery Shopping With BF Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing baby bump when she went grocery shopping with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, in LA.

November 22, 2022 2:20PM EST
Kaley Cuoco, left, and Tom Pelphrey at the 74th Emmy Awards on at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 74th Emmy Awards - Backstage and Audience, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The star of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant keeps her hand on her growing baby bump while out grabbing groceries with partner Tom Pelphrey. The couple are expecting their first child together and from the looks of it, Kaley's baby bump is looking bigger than ever! Pictured: Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey BACKGRID USA 22 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: RMBI / BACKGRID

Kaley Cuoco is halfway through her pregnancy and the 36-year-old showed off her growing baby bump while grocery shopping with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. The actress wore a baggy blue and purple tie-dye shirt with a stack of money graphic on one side styled with a pair of sweatpants while Tom wore a gray T-shirt and sweatpants.

Kaley Cuoco showed off her baby bump in a blue & purple tie-dye T-shirt & sweatpants in LA on Nov. 22. (RMBI / BACKGRID)

Kaley’s long-sleeve shirt covered her bump, but you could clearly see an outline of it through the shirt. She styled the top with baggy black joggers, pink and white Nike slide sandals, and a black baseball cap. Under her hat, Kaley had her long brown hair down in loose, natural waves, which looked totally different than the bright blonde hair she usually sports. As for Tom, he wore oversized black sweatpants with a black hat and a fitted gray T-shirt.

Kaley Cuoco & boyfriend Tom Pelphray grocery shopping. (RMBI / BACKGRID)

Kaley and Tom announced they were having a baby on Instagram on October 11. Kaley shared a slideshow of photos of the couple with the caption, “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023[heart emoji] beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey !!!” In the slideshow, the lovebirds showed off the inside of a cake slice that had pink frosting. They also shared an adorable photo posing with Kaley’s positive pregnancy tests and a photo of them holding mugs that said “papa bear” and “mama bear.”

Kaley and Tom publicly confirmed their relationship back in May of 2022. Before Tom, Kaley was married to Karl Cook for three years before getting a divorce in September 2021.

