Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump In Tie-Dye Shirt While Grocery Shopping With BF Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is halfway through her pregnancy and the 36-year-old showed off her growing baby bump while grocery shopping with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. The actress wore a baggy blue and purple tie-dye shirt with a stack of money graphic on one side styled with a pair of sweatpants while Tom wore a gray T-shirt and sweatpants.

Kaley’s long-sleeve shirt covered her bump, but you could clearly see an outline of it through the shirt. She styled the top with baggy black joggers, pink and white Nike slide sandals, and a black baseball cap. Under her hat, Kaley had her long brown hair down in loose, natural waves, which looked totally different than the bright blonde hair she usually sports. As for Tom, he wore oversized black sweatpants with a black hat and a fitted gray T-shirt.

Kaley and Tom announced they were having a baby on Instagram on October 11. Kaley shared a slideshow of photos of the couple with the caption, “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023[heart emoji] beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey !!!” In the slideshow, the lovebirds showed off the inside of a cake slice that had pink frosting. They also shared an adorable photo posing with Kaley’s positive pregnancy tests and a photo of them holding mugs that said “papa bear” and “mama bear.”

Kaley and Tom publicly confirmed their relationship back in May of 2022. Before Tom, Kaley was married to Karl Cook for three years before getting a divorce in September 2021.