Richard Gere, 73, Wife Alejandra Silva, 39, & Rarely Seen Sons Send Holiday Greetings: Photo

Richard Gere, 73, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 39, have wished fans a Merry Christmas with a rare picture of their family! The happy couple took to Instagram on Dec. 24 with a sweet snapshot of them on a dock with their two sons, 3-and-a-half-year-old Alexander and their 2-year-old son whom they welcomed in April 2020 and whose name is not known. “Merry Christmas … from our family to yours,” they captioned the photo, which was shared on Alejandra’s page.

For the photo, the beautiful family was turned away from the camera and took in the tropical views. The boys looked adorable in matching blue Crocs they wore with shorts and t-shirts, with the youngest opting for an all-white ensemble. The American Gigolo star wore a white tee, blue swim trunks, and slides, while Alejandra wore a fun two-piece set.

Gere and Alejandra began dating in 2014 when Gere and his previous wife, Carey Lowell, were separated but still legally married. They began dating after knowing each other for quite some time. “Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other,” Alejandra recalled to Hola! in 2015. “I’m not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there’s such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear.”

The Golden Globe Award winner and Alejandra tied the knot in 2018 and gave birth to their first son the following year. Gere also has a 22-year-old son, Homer, whom he shares with Carey Lowell. Alejandra also has a 9-year-old son from a previous marriage.

Just last month, Alejandra reached an exciting achievement: becoming a U.S. citizen. She shared two photos from the memorable day and captioned them, “Yesterday was a very important day for our family. God bless America 🇺🇸.”

Although they lead a fairly private life, Alejandra takes great joy in sharing snippets of her family time with her two little ones. In August, she gave a rare look into her life at home, which showed her and her boys feeding seven goats. “Our home life,” she captioned the precious photo with an orange heart emoji. The last picture of her boys before that came during last year’s holiday season. The Spanish activist shared a photo of her holding her youngest boys on each hip as they admired some zebras.