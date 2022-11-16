Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump At 20 Weeks In New Selfies

Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco is halfway there! The Flight Attendant actress, 36, marked the midpoint of her pregnancy by sharing cute baby bump selfies to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 15. Kaley, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Tom Pelphrey, 40, showcased her growing bump in a short-sleeved striped shirt in the first photo. She also rocked black sweatpants and a matching hat as she snapped the mirror selfie inside her home. “Halfway,” Kaley wrote on the photo, before tagging her actor boyfriend.

In the second photo, Kaley wore a short-sleeved, black maternity dress that fitted her baby bump perfectly. The pregnant star also wore high black socks and colorful Crocs in the mirror selfie. Kaley wore her long blonde hair down in loose curls around her shoulders. She included a graphic of a cute rabbit in the top right corner of the photo.

Kaley and Tom announced that they were expecting their first child together on Oct. 11. Kaley debuted her baby bump in an Instagram post, and confirmed that their baby on the way is a daughter. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” Kaley captioned the photo. Beyond blessed and over the moon. I love you Tom Pelphrey.”

The Big Bang Theory alum and the Ozark star first went public with their relationship in May 2022 with PDA photos on Instagram. In November, Kaley and Tom sparked marriage rumors after they were seen wearing wedding rings at the airport. Both stars had matching wedding bands on their left hands as they strolled through LAX. The couple still has yet to confirm if they secretly tied the knot, as they prepare for the arrival of their baby girl.

Prior to her romance with Tom, Kaley was married to Karl Cook from Sept. 2018 until their split in Sept. 2021. She was also previously married to Ryan Sweeting, from Dec. 2013 to Sept. 2015.