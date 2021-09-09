Kaley Cuoco’s Stylist Predicts ‘Gender-Bending’ Hairstyles At Met Gala & Fall 2021: ‘There’s No Rules’

Celebrity hairstylist Christine Symonds spoke to HL about what trends she thinks we will see grace the Met Gala on Monday & throughout the fall.

Christine Symonds, hairstylist to Kaley Cuoco, Jessica Simpson, Jenna Dewan and more A-listers, is a trendsetter — forecasting the next big thing each season and preparing her clients to inspire the rest of the world to do the same. The Clairol Professional Celebrity Stylist Ambassador spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview and provided her predictions for what hairstyles we will see celebs rocking at the Met Gala on Monday and how they will carry through the fall. “With the Met Gala celebrating all things American fashion, and with our social and political climate, I think we’re going to see a lot of pushing gender boundaries, bringing inclusivity and awareness to the forefront. There’s no rules,” Christine explained.

She continued, “You’re going to see women in power suits rocking shorter hair. You’re going to see masculine and feminine touches used in ways that are a little offbeat or unexpected. Men working with hair color, adding accessories and prints that are more feminine.” Recall, this year’s Met Gala theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which will honor the 75th anniversary of the museum’s Costume Institute and “explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion.”

“There will be a lot of nods to legendary American Icons from the past. Nods to the ’60s and ’70s, hair-wise and fashion-wise,” Christine added. “It’s not just tuxes and ballgowns anymore. It’s going to be a really fun Met Gala carpet and awards season.”

Christine certainly has a busy awards season ahead of her with client Kaley Cuoco, who is Emmy nominated for her role in The Flight Attendant. “She’s been playing with a new fringe and she’s at a really long length right now, so we’re just planning to play that up,” the hairstylist explained. “Right now she’s in this full feeling of just effortless hair, she doesn’t want it to feel too curled or too done up. We’ve been really playing with blowouts and just really healthy, shiny hair and focusing on that.”

Christine added that she will “definitely be using Clairol Professional’s new Shimmer Lights Plex Lightening System” on her blonde client, which she also just used on herself to bring her brunette locks into a vibrant and transitional fall blonde — at home! “I honestly am so shocked with the results! I’ve had to compromise in the past, either going light and cutting my hair just to keep the integrity of my hair, or being longer and being a bit darker. But not any more with the new at home Lightening System — Clairol really just protects you the whole way through,” Christine revealed. “It prevents breakage up to 97% and it’s really the first of its kind that has delivered these kinds of results for me.”

With the Shimmer Lights Plex Lightening System, you are “carried through the coloring process to the conditioning process to protecting your hair and of course, they have their infamous line of the purple shampoo and conditioner that will maintain that blonde,” she continued. The best part is, you get salon-worthy hair without the price tag. Each item in the System is less than $20 and can be purchased exclusively at Sally’s!