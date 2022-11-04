Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Wear Matching Rings After Announcing She’s Pregnant: Photos

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey were sporting matching rings when they were photographed at the airport in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. In the photos, which you can see here, the pair dressed casually, as they strolled their way through the airport. Kaley’s left hand was on full display and there was no mistaking the band on her left ring finger. Meanwhile, Tom also had a ring on his own left hand. The new bling has led to speculation that the two might have secretly tied the knot!

However, this is not the first time these two have been seen wearing the jewelry. In September, they both appeared to be wearing the rings as they attended the Emmy Awards, and Kaley had a ring on her left hand when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Meet Cute in October. This latest sighting comes less than one month after Kaley and Tom announced that they were expecting their first child together.

They shared the news via an Instagram post, where Kaley debuted her baby bump and they confirmed the sex of their little one: a baby girl! “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” Kaley captioned the photo. Beyond blessed and over the moon. I love you Tom Pelphrey.” Kaley and Tom first went public with their relationship back in May with PDA photos on Instagram.

At this point, Kaley and Tom have not confirmed whether or not their rings mean that they’ve secretly tied the knot. The Flight Attendant star has been married twice before. She wed Ryan Sweeting in Dec. 2013, but they split in Sept. 2015. Although Kaley was unsure whether she would ever marry again after the divorce, she fell in love with Karl Cook after their relationship began in 2016, and they tied the knot in Sept. 2018. Unfortunately, that union was also short-lived, as Kaley and Karl split in Sept. 2021.

In an interview with Glamour magazine in April 2022, Kaley insisted that she would “never get married again” after her second divorce. “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or partnership,” she shared. “But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.” However, she added that she believed there was “someone out there” for her.