Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Wear Matching Rings After Announcing She’s Pregnant: Photos

Shortly after announcing their pregnancy news, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey sparked marriage speculation when they stepped out with bands on their left ring fingers.

By:
November 4, 2022 12:52PM EDT
View gallery
Kaley Cuoco, left, and Tom Pelphrey at the 74th Emmy Awards on at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 74th Emmy Awards - Backstage and Audience, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey HBO and HBO Max Post Emmys Reception, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Sep 2022
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey were sporting matching rings when they were photographed at the airport in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. In the photos, which you can see here, the pair dressed casually, as they strolled their way through the airport. Kaley’s left hand was on full display and there was no mistaking the band on her left ring finger. Meanwhile, Tom also had a ring on his own left hand. The new bling has led to speculation that the two might have secretly tied the knot!

However, this is not the first time these two have been seen wearing the jewelry. In September, they both appeared to be wearing the rings as they attended the Emmy Awards, and Kaley had a ring on her left hand when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Meet Cute in October. This latest sighting comes less than one month after Kaley and Tom announced that they were expecting their first child together.

They shared the news via an Instagram post, where Kaley debuted her baby bump and they confirmed the sex of their little one: a baby girl! “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” Kaley captioned the photo. Beyond blessed and over the moon. I love you Tom Pelphrey.” Kaley and Tom first went public with their relationship back in May with PDA photos on Instagram.

kaley cuoco tom pelphrey
Kaley and Tom on the red carpet. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE)

At this point, Kaley and Tom have not confirmed whether or not their rings mean that they’ve secretly tied the knot. The Flight Attendant star has been married twice before. She wed Ryan Sweeting in Dec. 2013, but they split in Sept. 2015. Although Kaley was unsure whether she would ever marry again after the divorce, she fell in love with Karl Cook after their relationship began in 2016, and they tied the knot in Sept. 2018. Unfortunately, that union was also short-lived, as Kaley and Karl split in Sept. 2021.

In an interview with Glamour magazine in April 2022, Kaley insisted that she would “never get married again” after her second divorce. “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or partnership,” she shared. “But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.” However, she added that she believed there was “someone out there” for her.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad