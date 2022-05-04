Kaley Cuoco Confirms She’s Dating ‘Ozark’s Tom Pelphrey With New PDA Photos

There’s a new Hollywood couple in town! Kaley Cuoco, 36, and Tom Pelphrey, 39, are now dating. The new couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram with a series of photos.

Kaley posted a series of photos that revealed what she’s been up to lately and revealed her new romance. Part of the series was a photo of Polaroids the couple had taken together. She also shared a photo of Tom sweetly kissing her cheek as she smiled. “Life lately… ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey,'” she captioned the photos.

Tom also posted the same photo of the Polaroids onto his Instagram page. “‘But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you’ve ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother’s beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.’ – from Noah’s wall- 1/31/04,” his caption read.

The Big Bang Theory alum recently opened up about her hopes for romance in the future and made a surprising declaration. “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover,” she told Glamour.

Kaley was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. She married Karl Cook in 2018. In September 2021, Kaley and Karl announced that they were separating.

Tom is best known for playing Ben on the Netflix series Ozark. The actor currently stars in the new Prime Video series Outer Range with Josh Brolin.