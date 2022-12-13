Kaley Cuoco Kisses Tom Pelphrey As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Lunch Date

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 37, and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, 40, paused for a kiss while on a lunch outing near Calabasas, CA on Dec. 12. The soon-to-be-mom’s baby bump was covered up by her oversized brown Gucci hoodie, which she paired with grey Nike sweatpants and pink slides. Kaley accessorized her look with brown sunglasses and a simple gold chain necklace for the casual date.

Her beau, for his part, opted for a cozy look as well! Tom rocked a white Under Armour hoodie, grey jeans, black sneakers, and a black baseball cap. He also matched his lady and opted for a pair of black sunglasses to shield his eyes from the sun. The blonde beauty was also seen carrying a small to-go container likely containing her leftovers from her yummy lunch!

The duos afternoon date comes nearly two weeks after Kaley celebrated her 37th birthday on Nov. 30. She took to Instagram on Dec. 1 to share a carousel of photos from her special day. “This birthday week has been so special…So many friends and family to thank and acknowledge the outpouring of texts, posts, prezzies and overall making me feel incredibly loved,” the actress captioned the post. “You know who you are and to my forever bud @tommypelphrey for being a true partner. I feel super blessed and at moments undeserving. My [purple heart emoji] is full.”

In the adorable snapshots, Kaley showed off her baby bump in a floral dress while she blew out her birthday candles. In another photo, she and Tom were photographed Christmas tree shopping as they flashed big smiles. In addition, the expecting parents smiled from ear-to-ear while they held up a tiny baby onesie in one of the photos. Many of Kaley’s celebrity pals, like actress Alyssa Milano, took to the comments section to wish the star a happy B-day.

“Happy Birthday, beauty,” the Charmed star wrote, while TV personality Julianne Hough also chimed in with an almost identical message. “Happy Birthday beautiful,” she wrote along with a red heart emoji. And on Nov. 30, Tom took his own Instagram to share a special birthday tribute for his pregnant girlfriend. “Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world. Love you! @kaleycuocom,” he captioned the sweet carousel of photos.



Kaley and Tom’s outing on Monday also comes two months after the 37-year-old announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Oct. 11. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I [red heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey !!!”, she captioned the carousel of photos. Kaley and her love have been openly dating since May of this year. She was previously married to equestrian Karl Cook, 31, from 2018 until their 2021 divorce.