Celebrity Christmas Trees 2022: Kim Kardashian, Cardi B & More Stars Stunning Holiday Decorations

There are so many things we love about Christmas, but decorating the tree is just about our favorite tradition. Dressing up the family fir can be so much fun, even as a grown-up. Just grabs some lights and your favorite hand-me-down ornaments, and your Christmas masterpiece awaits. (Pro-tip: Holiday cookies can definitely help you get the job done faster.)

While it’s hard for anyone to resist that holiday sparkle, celebrities take Christmas cheer to a new level. A-listers seem to always go all out for their holiday decorations, outdoing themselves each year. For famous kiddos, this always makes for a magical Xmas.

Having a mansion means tons of space to decorate, so stars often snag trees that tower over 10′, 15′, even 20′ tall! And with all those rooms to fill, they might even need more than one.

Ready to see how your favorite stars have embraced the holidays in 2022? Check out all the best celebrity Christmas trees and decorations right here.

Kim Kardashian

With a middle name like Noel, Kim Kardashian has to be the queen of Christmas, but she really took things to a new level for the 2022 holidays. She shared the view from her private bathroom on her Instagram, revealing at least half-a-dozen fully lit Christmas trees on her balcony.

“I am walking into my bedroom and look how magical it is in my bathroom,” Kim narrated the video. “I always have plants out there and there’s a whole balcony and you can go through my shower out there but now this is all I see and it’s so beautiful.”

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez looked super festive in a Dec. 7, 2022 Instagram. She rocked head-to-toe red while striking a pose in front of a giant tree with silver baubles and a matching scarlet skirt. Even her sunglasses and her custom studded and quilted Valentino “J. Lo” bag matched. “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” the bombshell wrote in the caption.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon was winter-chic as she showed off her frosty white Xmas tree in a post-Thanksgiving selfie. The Legally Blonde star glowed while rocking a cream turtleneck in front of her a white and red tree. “Too soon?” she asked about the decorations. You know our answer is never!

The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers got totally silly with their Christmas tree photo. Nick, Kevin, Joe, and youngest brother Frankie got together to give their giant, glittering tree a collection of sensual hugs in an Instagram throwback. “#TBT,” they captioned the shot. “Bonus points if you get your family to recreate this.”

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa took her tree out as soon as the calendar turned to December. The daytime hostess posted a photo of her blue and gold tree to Instagram, asking followers, “Isn’t she lovely.” The fir has to be at least nine feet tall and featured a collection of 33-year-old ornaments, according to Kelly.

“Carol of the Bells” played in the background as the former daytime diva scanned the tree for some of her favorite baubles. Among them: stars, photos, acorns, a handbag, the 5th avenue sign, and even a mini margarita glass

Jennifer Aniston

While Jennifer Aniston didn’t reveal her full decoration situation, she gave fans a glimpse of her tree and one very special adornment via her Instagram. In the first photo, the Friends star wrapped her arms around a gorgeous tree. She was winter chic for the outing, clad in a grey coat with natural curls in her hair.

During the trip, Jen snagged a cute wooden reindeer, made from a spare log and extra pine branches. The decoration almost didn’t make it to her mantle, however. The next video in the carousel showed the star’s excited pooches trying to snag the toy. “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there,” she joked in the caption.

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger enlisted the help of her eldest daughter, two-year-old Lyla Maria to make some Christmas magic happen. Ringing in the holidays, the children’s book author shared an Instagram of her little lady decorating a tiny potted tree.

While she struggled getting the ornaments on, Lyla was a pro at the little LED lights. Katherine seemed simply overjoyed in the caption, telling fans, “Lyla’s rockin around her very own Christmas tree! It’s getting festive over here!”

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner got into the Christmas spirit almost as soon as the Thanksgiving dishes were done, and the reality star’s tree was truly a sight to behold. Reaching up to the grand entryway’s second-story ceiling, the fir appeared to be at least 20′ feet tall. With that much tree to decorate, Kylie made sure to have a team on hand to put everything together.

They wrapped the two-story tree in lights, before covering it in hand-blown glass ornaments for a classic look. Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and niece True Thompson, also 4, looked like they were in awe when they got to see the Christmas spectacle.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian showing off her Christmas decorations! pic.twitter.com/fYULD18iq5 — Kourtney Kardashian Source (@KourtneyUpdater) December 10, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her incredible holiday decor on December 9, by taking a video of the assortment of red Christmas trees in the foyer inside her home. Kourtney walked through her home and showed off at least six red trees, as well as more trees located outside the house on the patio. Kourtney’s feeling extra jolly this year since it’s her first Christmas since her wedding to Travis Barker.

Cardi B

It was really a winter wonderland when Cardi B shared her glittering silver Christmas decorations. The rapper posted the scene on Instagram, revealing giant chrome baubles and tons of ribbon. In the videos, her son Wave could be seen playing with the tree. “You always find him around the Christmas tree,” she told fans.

The star didn’t stop with the decorations there. She also set up a candy cane-colored Disney-themed tree just for the kids.