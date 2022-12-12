Cardi B Shows Off Her Epic Christmas Tree & Decorations In Cute New Video With Son Wave, 1

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Cardi B‘s house! The 30-year-old rap superstar gave fans a glimpse of the inside of her gorgeous holiday-ready home in a Dec. 12 Instagram post that also included her adorable 1-year-old son, Wave. The first two videos (seen below), highlighted her giant snow-dusted Christmas tree that was adorned with sparkling white and silver ribbon and extra-large ornaments. The tree was topped with whimsical white twigs rather than a stereotypical tree topper such as an angel or star, while the bottom was lined with beautifully wrapped presents and matching silver ornaments.

Right around the corner from the massive but elegant Christmas tree stood three other trees decorated in the same silver and white theme. Cardi B’s youngest child with Offset, Wave, could be seen playing with some of the ornaments — which earned him a light reprimand from his famous mother. “You always find him around the Christmas tree,” she said as he pulled on a silver ball. The younger brother of Kulture, 4, was dressed in a casual outfit of black sweats, a white tee, and striped maroon and yellow socks.

In another video that featured Wave, he sweetly smiled and ran over to his mother, who adoringly called him “Wavy.” He underwent an outfit change and was wearing a matching gray pajama set printed with animals and wore his hair braided. After Wave left the shot, Cardi raved about how much she loves Christmas and holiday decor, “This is the Christmas tree … I wish every day was Christmas,” she said.

The Grammy winner also posted two videos that showed off the Disney-themed tree she set up for her kids, which was a white tree decorated with red accents. The fun tree featured giant candy canes sticking out of it, extra-large red ball ornaments, and plush Disney characters hanging from it, such as Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Goofy’s dog, Pluto. It also featured small pom-pom ornaments that were green, pink, and white. “So, this is the kids’ Christmas tree,” Cardi dutifully explained. “It’s huge, and it’s Disney-themed.” She also called the tree “beautiful” in between yelling at off-camera children to “stop running around the Christmas trees.”

Cardi’s insight into her home life came just a few days after she shared other personal knowledge with fans: She removed her butt injections. “The tea is after I gave birth to my son, my a—was f—ing huge,” she explained in a Dec. 6 Instagram Live session. Cardi continued, “In August I did surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers… if you don’t know what it is, it’s a— shots. It was a really crazy process.”