Cardi B Admits To Removing Butt Injections As She Warns Fans About Plastic Surgery

Grammy-winner Cardi B, 30, isn’t afraid to be real, and on Dec. 6 that’s exactly what she did when she revealed she removed her butt injections during an Instagram Live video (watch the video HERE). “The tea is after I gave birth to my son, [Wave] my a** was f****** huge,” the songstress began. She claimed that her bum being larger was due to pregnancy weight gain, but also said she had “a** shots.” Cardi continued, “In August I did surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers… if you don’t know what it is, it’s a** shots. It was a really crazy process.”

After she revealed she had butt injections, Cardi warned her followers of the dangers. “All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my a**,’ so you result to ass shots, b**** don’t f****** do it,” the star said. “I am super super super super against mother f****** a** shots,” Cardi added. “I’m super against biopolymers.”

She also revealed that her doctors had to do some “shaping” of her butt, due to the removal of her butt injections. “But, of course, they took it out of me but they still had to shape my butt, because they took a lot of a** shots out,” the “WAP” hitmaker said. “I all the way support you if you want to do alterations to your body, but do NOT get a** shots.” And later in the clip, the proud mom discussed Brazilian butt lifts.

“When it comes to BBLs, if y’all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done you have to make sure your blood levels are all right,” she added. “If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don’t do it.” The Whipshots founder then urged her fans to do their “research” because a doctor that “is good” for her, might not be “good for you.”

This is not the first time that Cardi has been open about the procedures she’s had done to her body either. In April 2018, she spoke to GQ about her butt injections, that she got in a Queens basement for $800. “It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days,” she said at the time. The brunette beauty has also admitted to getting a breast augmentation and liposuction, per PEOPLE. The 30-year-old is married to Migos rapper Offset, 30, and together they have welcomed two kids: Kulture, 4, and Wave, 15 mos.