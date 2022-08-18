NeNe Leakes Gets Mini Brazilian Butt Lift & Teases Her ‘New Snatched Look’ With Surgery Video

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes took fans along for the experience on Instagram, as she underwent a dramatic cosmetic procedure! In a video posted to her account on August 17, NeNe shared the moment of her arrival at Georgia Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, as well as her surgery prep and consultation. In fact, she shared just about everything, all the way up to the operating room doors — and then inside! The video, which you can SEE HERE, showed the ‘mini’ Brazilian butt lift’ procedure in progress, with plenty of up-close detail.

“I did it!” NeNe captioned the joint post with Georgia Plastic. “I got a ‘𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐁𝐋’ with Dr. Okoro! Follow my surgery journey with Dr. Okoro at Georgia Plastic. I’m almost ready to show off my new snatched look but I want you to be snatched too!⁣ I’ve partnered with Georgia Plastic to give all of you guys $𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 just use my code ‘𝘗𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘺 𝘠𝘰𝘶’ and let them know I sent ya!”

Many of NeNe’s 4.2 million followers were curious about the procedure and took to the comments section to react to the intimate video. “Whew yes! Can’t wait to see the results,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “praying for speedy recovery Goddess, I can’t wait to see this.” Others praised her for being so open about the procedure. “Thanks for being open and REAL, pretty lady,” commented a fan. “Thanks for sharing Nene,” wrote another. “We need more transparent women like you.”

But some were less enthused, and questioned why the Bravo reality TV icon wanted to have surgery to enhance her backside. “Why? You had a nice body already,” commented a follower, with another wrote, “Nene you didn’t need that I think you’re beautiful just how you were!”

In a follow up video posted the same day, NeNe admitted that she wasn’t “a fan” of BBL surgery and that she originally went to the doctor to see about liposuction. “I wanted to have liposuction,” she said. “I went into his office to get educated about liposuction 360 because I felt like I had a bra roll. Women know what I’m talking about. Sometimes when you put your bra on or when you want to wear a backless shirt, you see a little extra bit of fat that you just don’t think is attractive.”

Ultimately though, she said she decided to go through with a “professional, mini BBL,’” she said in the video, adding, “I love it.”