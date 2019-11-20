Caroline Manzo Reveals Plastic Surgery She’s ‘Thrilled’ With: See Before & After Pics

Caroline Manzo took to social media on Nov. 20 to share the details of the plastic surgery she just had done on her neck and a photo of herself showing the difference it made.

Caroline Manzo, 58, is “thrilled” with the outcome of her latest plastic surgery! The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo of herself looking happy on social media on Nov. 20 and used the caption to gush over the recent work she had done on her neck. “Hey guys, I’ve received way too many dm’s asking for info on surgeon who did my neck. I thought just posting would be easier. So here you go, @thezubowskicenter in Paramus, New Jersey. The staff is amazing, the doctor is a sweetheart and I’m thrilled with the results. Life changing. Contact number 201-261-7550. Thank you for all the love, it means the world to me. ❤️,” the caption read along with the pic of Caroline and her neck looking better than ever.

Caroline first revealed she had a “new neck” when she spoke to Andy Cohen during the OG panel for The Real Housewives shows at BravoCon last week and fans were quick to respond to her latest post with many compliments. “You look great!” one follower wrote. “Prettiest house wife nj ever had❤️,” another wrote. “You look amazing but more importantly joyfully happy. 👍,” a third pointed out.

Although Caroline’s results left many compliments, this isn’t the first time the mother-of-three had some work done. In Apr., she showed off a facelift and also revealed that she lost an impressive 20 pounds. She first wowed onlookers with the transformation during an outing with Ali Landry and Reza Farahan on April 9 and also flaunted flattering pics of herself on Instagram. She talked about why she decided to take action when it came to her weight on Albie Manzo‘s podcast, Dear Albie shortly after she revealed her slimmer figure.

“I woke up and I decided that I was spiraling and going to a bad headspace, and I can’t do that for a multitude of reasons, it’s not good for me, it’s not good for the family, and the first thing I started to take control of was my weight,” she said on the podcast while also admitting she’s “basically a vegetarian now”.

