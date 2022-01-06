Why NeNe Leakes’ New Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Is ‘What She Needs Right Now’

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star has really hit it off with Nyonisela Sioh, four months after her husband Gregg died from colon cancer.

Love is in the air! NeNe Leakes, 54, has been having a great time getting to know fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh, 56! The reality star began dating her new beau in December 2021, just three months after her late husband Gregg died at age 66, after a battle with colon cancer in September. A source close to NeNe revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her relationship with Nyonisela has been a “great distraction” for her, and she’s “really been enjoying” his company.

The source revealed that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been head over heels for her new man! “NeNe can’t stop smiling when she’s around him and after such a rough last year, she’s excited about this next chapter in her life with him,” the source explained. They went to rave about what a perfect match NeNe and Nyonisela are for each other. “Everybody knows that NeNe is a very strong, confident woman and so it takes an equally strong man to match her energy. But that’s exactly who Nyoni is and just what she needs right now. NeNe isn’t worried about the future, she’s living in the moment and doing what makes her happy. If anyone deserves that right now, it’s her.”

Shortly after her relationship with Nyonisela was revealed, NeNe was spotted holding hands with the designer on a date night in Miami on December 18. Following Gregg’s death, NeNe had opened up about all the men who had tried to shoot their shot with her since her husband’s death. “Thank you to everybody. All the gentlemen that have been in my DMs, thank y’all too,” she said in an Instagram Story. She seemed a little playful in shutting down the people reaching to her, but she said that the messages were still nice. “I’m just over here doing me right now, but hey!” she said. “I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least. Thank you.”