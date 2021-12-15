NeNe Leakes Reportedly Dating A New Man 3 Months After The Death Of Her Husband, Gregg

NeNe Leakes is reportedly dating a businessman from Africa that was introduced to her by fellow ‘RHOA’ star Cynthia Bailey’s ex, three months after her husband Gregg passed away.

NeNe Leakes, 54, is reportedly moving on in the romance department. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is dating a businessman named Nyonisela Sioh, three months after her husband Gregg Leakes passed away at the age of 66 after a long battle with cancer, according to TMZ. Nyonisela reportedly owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, NC and is originally from Liberia, Africa.

The reported new couple was apparently introduced by NeNe’s RHOA castmate Cynthia Bailey‘s ex-husband Peter Thomas, but it’s unclear how long they’ve been dating. Nyonisela is believed to have already been seen in photos that were taken at NeNe’s birthday celebration in Atlanta, GA. The reality beauty sparked romance rumors when she was spotted standing with a then unidentified handsome man in a purple suit in some of the party pics.

The birthday bash was a surprise that was planned by NeNe’s son Brentt and was located at her Linnethia Lounge. In addition to Nyonisela and Brentt, she was joined by family, friends and celebs like Keke Wyatt and Porsha Williams.

Before the news of NeNe’s potential new relationship came out, she made headlines in Sept. for sharing an unrecognizable photo of herself. She seemed to use a filter in the snapshot, which she captioned with, “pushing thru,” but fans quickly responded with disbelief over how different she looked. “Nene this picture scared me. I didn’t recognize you. All love [though],” one fan wrote, while another asked, “I’m sorry but this is the strangest picture ! Who is that ? What happened?”

Despite the concern from NeNe’s fans, the blonde starlet seems to be doing well and even recently admitted she may return to RHOA after leaving in season 12, in an interview on The Real. “Yeah, sure, I’ll return to the show,” she said on Nov. 3. “I’m OK with returning to the show, as long as, you know, we can work through a few things. I’m happy to return to the show and besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them they confirmed on the show.”