NeNe Leakes Looks Unrecognizable In New Photo After Husband Gregg’s Death — See Pic

NeNe Leakes’ fans were shocked by her appearance after she posted the ‘strangest picture’ of herself on Sept. 16.

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes, 53, shared a selfie on Sept. 16, and she looks completely unrecognizable in the photo. She seemingly used a filter for the image, but fans still freaked out over the reality star’s very different appearance.

NeNe wrote that she’s “pushing thru”, following the heartbreaking death of her husband, Gregg, and while that’s super sad, many commenters focused on questioning her new look. “NOOOOOOOO!!!!! Where is Ne Ne?”, one follower asked, while another asked, “Who is this in the picture? That’s not nene?”

“Nene this picture scared me. I didn’t recognize you. All love [though],” another commenter wrote, while one asked, “I’m sorry but this is the strangest picture ! Who is that ? What happened?”

In her Instagram Stories, NeNe then talked about her grief and how she’s been feeling since Gregg’s passing, and while doing so, she used the same filter. And we know it’s a filter because in the top corner of her videos, Asian symbols and the word “cam” can be seen, which tells us that’s the identity of the filter she was using.

In the videos, NeNe also revealed why she recently changed the color of her hair. “So I played in dark hair long enough. Now that I’m having to adjust to my new life. My new normal. I thought I’d go back to blonde,” she said. “I have a whole group of people that’s coming to my house everyday doing different stuff with me. So. Trying to keep my mind off of… you know. Events that recently happened. Love you guys. I’m OK and I’m pushing through.”

As we previously reported, Gregg Leakes died at age 66 on Sept. 1 after losing his battle with colon cancer.