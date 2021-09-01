Breaking News

NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg Dies At Age 66 After ‘A Long Battle With Cancer’

‘RHOA’ alum NeNe Leakes’ publicist confirmed that her husband, Gregg Leakes, died after a second battle with stage 3 colon cancer.

NeNe Leakes‘ husband, Gregg Leakes, tragically lost his battle to cancer on Wednesday, September 1. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s publicist and family friend, Ernest Dukes, confirmed in a statement to HollywoodLife that Gregg passed away at age 66 after fighting stage 3 colon cancer for a second time.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” Ernest said. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Just days before Gregg’s death, NeNe, 53, revealed to guests at The Linnethia, the lounge she owns in Duluth, Georgia, that her husband was “transitioning to the other side” amidst his cancer battle, according to reports. The next day, the former Bravo star shared a cryptic Instagram post of the word ‘Broken’ alongside a hand-praying emoji and broken-heart emoji, likely in reference to Gregg’s deteriorating health.

Gregg was previously cancer-free in May 2019, but fans learned that his cancer had returned during a June 2021 Instagram Live between NeNe and The Jasmine Brand. “He’s been in the hospital for a week, tomorrow. I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery,” she said when asked for an update on Gregg’s health. NeNe also explained that Gregg’s new cancer battle was especially “difficult” because he’s “different”.

Gregg’s first battle with stage 3 colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in June 2018, was highlighted throughout RHOA’s 11th season, and the disease affected their marriage. “It’s very, very hard to be a caretaker,” NeNe told PEOPLE during Gregg’s initial health struggles. “People call and they say, ‘How’s Gregg doing?’ and I want to throw the phone and say, ‘How the f- am I doing? I’m going crazy over here, Gregg is wearing me out!’ I am not good at this s-! I would rather hire somebody. Gregg doesn’t wants me to hire somebody, but I’m just not good. I’m not good at fluffing the pillow; I’m good at buying the pillow.”

NeNe, who left RHOA in Sept. 2020, first married Gregg in 1997. They later got divorced in 2011, only to get remarried in June 2013. R.I.P, Gregg.